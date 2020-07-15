A member of the Yuma Sun editorial board spotted a heart-warming scene one recent early morning.
A man and a young boy, maybe 5 or 6 years old, were outside riding their scooters down the street in a neighborhood near the newspaper.
They were laughing, having a great time together, and the man was keeping a close eye on the boy.
Both were wearing helmets, too.
But there was a slight flaw in the whole situation - neither of them had their helmets buckled. Instead, the straps were flapping in the wind.
Then, not 10 minutes later, a couple of young teens rode by on bikes - and their chin straps too were unfastened.
Yuma, we don’t want to be a downer, but helmets really only work when they are properly fitted to your head, and actually attached.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a child’s helmet should be well-maintained, age-appropriate, worn consistently and correctly.
The helmet should fit snugly all around, with no spaces between the foam and the rider’s head.
It should not sit too high or too low on the child’s head, and the child should be able to see straight-forward and side to side.
The side straps should make a “V” shape under, and slightly in front of, the child’s ears.
And that chin strap? It should be centered under the child’s chin, fit snugly so that no more than one or two fingers fit between the chin and the strap. And once it’s fastened, the helmet should not move in any direction - back to front or side to side.
The CDC notes that while there are no concussion-proof helmets, a helmet can help protect kids from a serious brain or head injury in the event of a crash.
And in Yuma, when riding a bike, it is mandatory that kids wear helmets, under the city code, which reads, “No person under 18 years of age shall ride a bicycle or be a passenger on a bicycle, ride in a restraining seat attached to a bicycle, or ride in a trailer towed by a bicycle unless that person is wearing a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet which meets the current standards of the American National Standards Institution for protective headgear.”
Readers, we know it’s broiling hot outside, but still, helmets are important. Please make sure your child is following the law, and riding safely.