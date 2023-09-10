Tomorrow, across the nation, there will be a quiet anniversary. People don’t give much thought to the milestones unless they are significant – 25 years, or 50.
But 22 years later, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks still feel fresh in my memory, unshakable moments and images that likely will never leave me.
Yet on this anniversary, I find myself inspired by this statement from an address by then-President Barack Obama on the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
“Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.”
Tomorrow, I’m going to add books to Little Free Libraries around Yuma for others to enjoy. I’m going to take some donations to local nonprofits that can benefit from them, and when I see a moment where I can help someone, I’m going to jump in.
And I’m going to do those little things that we sometimes forget, like holding the door open for others, exchanging pleasantries with people in the store, and buying a drink for the guy behind me in line at the coffee shop.
It doesn’t take much to have a positive impact on someone’s day.
Sometimes, it’s the simple act of saying, “Ma’am, I have to tell you – I love that shirt!”
Sometimes, it’s the simplicity of greeting someone you pass on your morning walk, and wishing them a terrific Monday.
Sometimes, it’s making sure your family starts the day on a positive note, with hugs, smiles and “I love yous” before we all walk out the door, and calling loved ones on the other side of the country just to say hello.
An act of kindness can be something that simple, a gesture that brightens someone else’s day, reminding us that there is love and positivity in this world, in both expected and unexpected places.
On this 22nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in our lives, please join me in spreading a little love and kindness in our community.
Gestures big and small are welcome – from pleasant hellos to acts of service to donations to groups in need.
Tomorrow, honor the memory of those lost on Sept. 11 by spreading light where you can.