I get weather notifica-tions on my phone. It sometimes has very specific information such as when it will start and stop raining, right down to the minute. This is what happened during the recent rains.
And my question was, how do they know the exact time?
The information on my weather app comes from the National Weather Service, which I assume must have the most updated, state-of-the-art technology. But it still amazes me that meteorologists can precisely determine upcoming weather.
I know a lot of us joke about the weather person being wrong, and occasionally they might be, but by and large, they seem to get it right.
I was curious so I looked it up and I read all about weather patterns, satellites, radar, high and low pressures and complicated mathematical equations that help forecasters predict the weather.
It’s a lot of science that I won’t remember, but it’s still amazing!