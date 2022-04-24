I’m always surprised by Arizonans who’ve never visited the Grand Canyon. I mean, it’s only the state’s greatest landmark, right?
I thought I could easily pass a test of Arizona landmarks. Well, it was tougher than I expected. A quiz asked me to identify which landmark was NOT in Arizona. The options were London Bridge, White Pocket, Taliesin West and Black Magic Canyon.
I immediately recognized the London Bridge. I’ve heard of Taliesin West, but I had never heard of White Pocket or Black Magic Canyon. We have lots of canyons, even a Black Canyon, but Black Magic? Hmm. Not so sure.
Just 15% correctly identified that Black Magic Canyon is actually in Idaho. The people of Arizona performed below the national average of 34% and placed 44th out of 50.
Now ask me about Yuma landmarks. I hope I would do better. We have so many! Territorial Prison, Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge, Colorado River, etc. But maybe some Yuma landmarks are not widely known. Or maybe known only to a few? If you know of any, shoot them to me: mknaub@yumasun.com.