Every day, the unemployment numbers tick higher, and people get stretched a little thinner.
How does one pay the bills and put food on the table when the income is gone? After all, many Americans – Yumans included – live paycheck to paycheck.
Several utilities are stepping forward, promising to not turn off services if payment can’t be made, which is wonderful.
But there’s a harsh reality that no one is talking about, and it’s an inevitability that we cannot control.
Summer is coming in Yuma.
This week, we had a glimpse of the heat. It was by no means unbearable – in fact, it was fairly lovely outside. But it was also a reminder that summer temperatures will be here before we know it.
The Weather Channel website has a chart of monthly temperatures for Yuma, and in April, we often hover around the upper 80s, especially in the second half of the month. Our monthly historical average temperature is 86 degrees in April.
Then, move into May. That monthly historic average temperature jumps to 93, with average highs the second half of the month creeping ever higher into the upper 90s.
June? It’s over. Our monthly historic average temperature jumps to 102.
Now, why does this matter more this year than others?
First, we can expect that our unemployment numbers are going to skyrocket. Drive around town and look at the shuttered businesses – people are hurting, and we don’t have a light at the end of that tunnel yet.
And, schools are closed for the remainder of the school year. So kids who would normally not be home are – and as the temperatures rise, families will have to turn on the air conditioning. In a normal April and May, kids would be at school, parents would be at work, and that air conditioning wouldn’t be on – or it would be on much less.
And that, ultimately, is going to drive up those power bills, especially when one factors in the APS peak hour charges and the on-peak/off-peak pricing. Families can avoid that to some extent during a regular spring – but these times aren’t regular.
APS has an opportunity here to make a tremendous difference. Our suggestion? Put the peak hour charges on hiatus until the COVID-19 crisis has passed, or adjust the hours for the on-peak pricing.
This will benefit every single person who is home – whether they are working from home or laid off.
Those peak hour charges really add up. We understand that APS is a business, but it also provides a necessary, critical service – and right now, people are going to struggle to pay that bill. Bill assistance only goes so far. But a different approach would make an incredible difference, giving Yumans some breathing room while building community goodwill too. Yes, there is red tape. But it’s worth trying to navigate it right now.
What do you think of this idea, Yuma? Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.