Maybe incumbents are so well-regarded in Yuma County that no would-be opponents think they’d stand a chance of beating them in November.
Three of the four county supervisors seeking reelection will have no challenge on the ballot against them in the general election. That’s not to say write-in candidates won’t emerge against them.
With Russell McCloud not seeking a new term, only one candidate from either party is running for his seat on the board of supervisors.
In years past, any incumbent supervisor could expect to face an opponent in the general election, if not in the primary as well. Perhaps part of the incentive to run was the five-figure annual salaries supervisors collected. Currently, they earn over $63,000.
Among the other current county officeholders, only Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Superior Court Judge Mark Reeves will have opponents in the general.
This isn’t to say the incumbents need to have competition in November to keep from getting complacent —as long as all of us constituents are keeping them on their toes all the rest of the time.