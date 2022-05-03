After recent news of Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter, meme crypto-currency Dogecoin enjoyed a brief spike in value. But is that growth sustainable?
I am cautiously optimistic about Doge, as well as the crypto market in general. Although the market is extremely volatile, I find the de-centralized aspect of crypto to be its most attractive feature. In other words, my investment in crypto is a protest vote against the traditional way of how the value of currency is determined.
Rather than relying on the federal government to determine the value of our money, crypto gives power to individuals to set the value. If the masses are bullish on Doge, the coin’s value increases. If the people’s confidence in Doge somehow diminishes, the value will drop.
It was this formula that allowed Bitcoin to reach an astronomical value on the open market. Only time will tell whether or not Doge can reach similar levels of success.