This is not financial advise.
I am simply a part time investor always looking for the next big thing. Turns out that I usually miss out on the next big thing.
I was late to the party with crypto and, while things can certainly change in the crypto market, it looks like I will be holding the bag with that one. For my next trick, I plan to invest in something people actually use; energy.
People are not as likely to spend on luxury items during the economic turmoil. Instead, folks will look to stock up on necessities and energy is one of our biggest. From going to work, doing your laundry or making dinner, we use energy so often we take it for granted.
Exxon and Chevron, and EFTs with those stocks in it look like good targets for my portfolio. Perhaps a better investment option than coins with pictures of dogs on them.