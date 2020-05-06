On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced he was relaxing some restrictions for some businesses.
Starting Friday, May 8, cosmetologists and barber shops can resume appointment-based services, and retail businesses can resume partial in-person operations with social distancing and sanitation measures.
And then on Monday, May 11, restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures.
On the surface, it’s good news for businesses, and it allows a step toward “normal” again.
But is it good news for the health of Arizona residents?
On Tuesday, just one day after the governor’s announcement, Yuma County announced 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing our total here to 133.
Of our approximately 200,000 residents in Yuma County, only 998 have been tested, and those 18 new cases come on the heels of a “testing blitz” Saturday here.
Maybe we’ve been fortunate, to only have 133 cases thus far. But when one looks at the numbers, one also has to consider the possibility that enough testing hasn’t happened here yet to have a true picture of the situation.
The challenge with COVID-19 is this: people can be contagious, yet not show any symptoms nor know that they are sick, all the while spreading the illness among those whose paths they cross.
Officials call it “silent spreading,” and it’s a very real threat – and it will continue to be a threat until there is widespread, reliable testing and antibody testing underway.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has estimated that 25% of infected people may be asymptomatic – not showing symptoms yet still spreading illness, the Associated Press reports.
Ducey said on Monday that he feels “Arizona is headed in the right direction.”
“We understand much more today than we did six weeks ago,” Ducey said. And his stay-at-home order is still in place until May 15.
But let’s be clear, readers. A week ago, on April 28, Yuma County had 72 cases. Seven days later, on May 5, that number jumped to 133 – almost doubling.
This is not the time to let down our guard, Yuma. As businesses start to reopen and restrictions relax, the responsibility is on you to practice social distancing, wear face masks when necessary, use hand sanitizer and wash your hands. These steps are critical to preventing a sudden spike in cases – and it’s up to you to take action.