Social distancing. It’s the new buzz phrase of 2020 – a phrase we never knew we needed until COVID-19 tipped the world upside down.
But what, exactly, does it mean? How should we be practicing it?
And speaking of social distancing, how does that apply to playgrounds, play dates for kids, and hanging out with friends for teens?
Social distancing means staying home as much as possible, and keeping your distance from others outside of your immediate housemates. It means avoiding group gatherings, working from home whenever possible and closing schools. It means no sporting events, no conferences, and no parties at your favorite gathering spot.
Going out for groceries or other essentials is OK, but that doesn’t mean taking the entire family out on a grocery field trip. Instead, it means just one person going – and while that person is out, they need to stay six feet away from others (even in the grocery line!) and wash their hands a lot.
You can order takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurants in Yuma County – just wash your hands, minimize contact, and keep six feet away from people. And ordering takeout or delivery helps those restaurants stay afloat in an unprecedented challenging time.
Social distancing does not mean taking your kids to the playground for an afternoon of fun, or having playdates with their friends. COVID-19 can be transmitted when droplets from a sneeze or a cough land on a surface – and it can remain viable on plastic and stainless steel for up to three days, research has shown. So the playground isn’t where you want your kids right now.
The goal is to limit interactions to your immediate household – that means whoever lives with you.
It doesn’t mean going to visit grandma and grandpa – in fact, that move could actually endanger the grandparents. Instead, visit them via FaceTime or Zoom, talk to them on the phone, or make signs to put up in their windows – from the outside, so they can see them without you going inside.
You can go outside, have a nice run, take a walk or a bike ride – but just with your immediate family. Keep your distance from your fellow outdoor enthusiasts.
Yumans are, for the most part, social creatures. We like to see our friends and family and our co-workers. But now? Now isn’t the time for that. Right now, we need to keep that social distance, because it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in turn saves lives. The more who do it, the better this effort will work – so Yuma, please – stay home.