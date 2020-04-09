Here’s an interesting side effect of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the Associated Press, because of stay-at-home orders, air quality is improving across the Southwest.
Positive results were seen in both Arizona and Nevada. Due to fewer cars on the road, there have been lower ozone levels detected.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said there has been a 37% decrease in nitrogen oxides, while in Nevada, Clark County found a 33% drop in small particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide — both contributors to smog and poor air quality, the AP reports.
It’s great news for the environment, as these elements all contribute to global warming.
But it’s also great news for the health of residents, too.
According to the World Health Organization, air pollution can have a variety of effects on one’s health, including increased respiratory illnesses, cancer, and heart and lung diseases. In fact, the agency notes that one-third of deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease are due to air pollution.
Every car parked in the driveway right now contributes to that positive environmental impact.
And it’s not a phenomenon limited to Arizona and Nevada.
In Los Angeles Tuesday, the city had some of the cleanest air of any major city in the world, CNN reports — because of the stay-at-home order.
In fact, Southern California has seen a 20% overall improvement in air quality, CNN reports, and a 40% decline in PM 2.5, a microscopic air pollutant linked to a variety of health conditions.
CNN reports that since California’s stay-at-home order went into effect, there has been an 80% decline in traffic around the state.
Clearly, it’s having a positive impact environmentally.
Now, the reduction in pollution is likely temporary. At some point, the nation is going to get back in the car.
However, it does make one think. What steps can be taken to drive less, and continue efforts to help reduce pollution?
It’s an interesting question, and one worth thinking about long-term.