This weekend, the Colorado River will overflow with boaters out to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
It’s always an exciting time out there, with sandbars filled with people taking advantage of the three-day weekend under Yuma’s sunny skies.
But as fun as boating on the Colorado is, there is a hidden danger that lurks out there, one that can strike without warning and claim lives of any age.
The danger? Carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to a report by the Today Show, carbon monoxide is one of the top five causes of boating-related deaths every year in the U.S.
The U.S. Coast Guard notes that carbon monoxide can accumulate anywhere in or around your boat, regardless of the type of boat you have.
It can happen because of blocked exhaust outlets, or if exhaust gas gets trapped in enclosed places. It can accumulate from another boat docked or anchored near your boat, and it can accumulate at slow speeds, while idling or stopped.
It can even be an issue from the “station wagon effect,” or back drafting, the Coast Guard notes.
Carbon monoxide can be incredibly dangerous and deadly. One cannot see, smell or taste it, yet the Coast Guard reports it can make you sick in seconds.
“In high enough concentrations, even a few breaths can be fatal,” according to the Coast Guard.
In fact, in 2020, there were 41 incidents of boat-related carbon monoxide poisoning and five deaths, the Today Show reports.
The good news is, such incidents are preventable, as long as boaters follow simple steps.
The Coast Guard says the first step is to know where and how carbon monoxide might accumulate in and around your boat. Maintain fresh air circulation throughout the boat at all times, and know where your exhaust outlets are located – avoid those areas.
Never sit or hang on the back deck or swim platform while the engines are running. And, install and maintain a carbon monoxide alarm in your boat.
It’s also important to know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include irritated eyes, headache, nausea, weakness and dizziness – easy symptoms to confuse with seasickness or intoxication, the Coast Guard notes.
The goal is to make sure everyone has a great weekend out on the river, whether it’s Labor Day or any other day. Keep an eye on your loved ones, and be safe out there, readers!