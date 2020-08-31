Suggestion could help traffic flow in Yuma
Though I’ve brought up this suggestion on different occasions to city officials and have gotten no results, I would like to see as to how your readers feel about this idea.
Everyone residing here knows how hectic driving can become at times once the snowbirds return. Where local motorists who are used to driving streets often are driving too fast.
It can become a real hazard for those who are unfamiliar with finding their way around.
The other problem as I see it is being that many of the local businesses have no address numbers on the front of their buildings, which at times causes drivers to slow down in moving traffic and try to figure out as to what it is they are in search of.
I would tend to believe that when this occurs, it can bring about an accident waiting to happen.
This could be solved real easily if the city of Yuma would adopt a new plan where every business would have large uniform address numbers on the face of their buildings.
I’m speaking of numbers which would be 6x12 in size and all appearing the same. They could be in black, gold or silver, and I cannot help but believe that over time, it would bring store owners more business, it would prevent those hoping to locate you as they slow down to check as to what they are looking for.
I trust that this suggestion would be taken seriously, especially in knowing that it’s an idea which would be of little cost to the business community.
While smartphones can point you in the right direction, they do not inform you as to the exact building that business happens to be in.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma