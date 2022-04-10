Monitoring system a great example of Yuma County coming together
Regarding the Yuma Sun’s March 26 editorial, News looking up on COVID, I want to add another bit of good news: the sewage testing system that has been set up to serve the entire county and beyond. Thanks to initial funding from T&P Farms in Somerton and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, follow-up funding from the Governor’s office and the Arizona Department of Health Services, and participation from the Yuma County Public Health Services District, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton, public schools, AWC, Datepac, YRMC, the Regional Center for Border Health and many others, the University of Arizona’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture was able to set up a fully functioning microbiology laboratory at the Yuma Ag Center to monitor sewage from municipalities, schools, dorms, Ag packing facilities, detention centers and other high-risk facilities. Additionally, visiting researchers – national experts – are working with us to make Yuma County a gold standard of public health response utilizing waste-based epidemiology.
Twice-weekly testing, with results in 24 hours, gives an early warning of increases in infection rates and allows targeted public health response. Results reflect what’s truly happening in each part of the community, not affected by asymptomatic cases that never seek testing, or those who test at home and aren’t included in clinical test results. As one scientist says, “Poop doesn’t lie!” Yuma County’s results are part of the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System.
With the addition of genetic sequencing equipment thanks to former Rep. Charlene Fernandez and the House Democratic Caucus, we will be able to real-time monitor for new variants crossing our borders as well as other public health threats that may otherwise threaten our population. As a bonus, we now have the latest technology available to help research critical food safety and plant disease threats that face our amazing agriculture industry. Yet another example of Yuma County coming together for a great cause!
Paul E. Brierley
Executive Director, Yuma Center of Excellence
for Desert Agriculture
Support of fundraiser is greatly appreciated
It is with great sincerity I thank all of the many Yuma-area businesses that contributed door prizes for our recent fundraising event at Cactus Gardens RV for Yuma’s Right Turn for Veterans. Thanks to each of you, we were able to raise $4,775 while having a fun day of CAN AM games and events.
A special thank you to Star Anderson for donating the handicap scooter that was presented to the veteran who recently had to have his foot removed. A thank you to all of the staff of Right Turn for Veterans who attended and participated and a thank you to all of the residents for their contributions that made this event such a success. God bless each of you, and may God bless each of our veterans.
Evelyn R. Pribble
Chairperson, Cactus Gardens RV Resort
Articles were amazing, informative about Yuma
I truly enjoyed the article by Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott titled “How a head of lettuce gets to the dinner table.” It was so informative. It reinforced how much I appreciate those who work so hard to feed us.
I was amazed by the YPD Week in Review article. In a week, they had 2,240 calls for service that came into the dispatch center which handles calls for both YPD and YFD. That averages to 320 per day! Thank you to our law enforcement and the fire department for all you do for our community.
Sharon Hopkins
Yuma
Thanks to the county health department for boosters
My wife and I got our second boosters this morning.
Once again, the Health Department, and above all its staff, deserve a big shout-out for their competence and their good nature.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
‘Old Man Test?’ Failed at the age of 10
In reference to Rogelio Olivas’ First Take, March 25:
If not being able to bend over and put on socks and shoes is the “Old Man Test” then I have been an old man since the age of 10.
Sid Leckron
Yuma
Follow rules when out target shooting
I use the National Guard range myself! I have two easy requests. Please haul the trash out yourself you take to shoot. And two, please use common sense and face targets into hills, not toward the houses around Foothills – something I’ve seen several times. Shooting 101: Know your field of fire!
Thank you!
Bruce Clark
Yuma