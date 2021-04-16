There was a reason MLB moved All-Star Game
Arizona is a mail-in ballot state and so was Georgia until the Republican governor signed a law that restricted that. If you read Christine Flowers column of April 12th, you would think Georgia’s law was no big deal and that President Biden’s description of the law “Jim Crow on steroids” certainly was not an attempt at voter suppression. Ha!
So then I decided to do a little research into what the law was all about. I found out some things Ms Flowers failed to mention. For instance, the law will now require registered voters to specifically request a mail-in ballot rather than have one automatically mailed to them. The goal is to move away from mail in ballots to voting in person. I don’t know about you, but I like Arizona’s mail-in voting system.
Also, the new law sets a cap on the number of voting drop boxes to one box per 100,000 voters. That means Atlanta goes from 93 to 23. And instead of being outdoors with 24-hour access, the boxes are now moved inside government buildings. No matter what Ms. Flowers says, these laws are making it harder to vote and doesn’t have one thing to do with voter fraud.
There was a reason for Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game and for other companies to protest Georgia’s law. Texas and Arizona are the next two states attempting to make it harder to vote by mail. I’m watching them and so should you.
Connie Burkhard
Foothills
Kudos to Sunrise for generous food drive
Kudos to the Sunrise Elementary School student council, students (and families) for their generosity in donating canned food items to Amberly’s Place! Yuma, as a community can be proud of this generation of children whose empathy for others has developed at such an early age!
I’m proud to admit that I am apart of such a caring city!
Trish Vine
Yuma
Boycotts are a meat ax, not a surgical scalpel
“Boycott.” Most folks never heard of it and certainly not in the same sentence with baseball.
A boycott is a circumstance in which a party, often a party not most directly involved in a dispute, uses economic pressure to cause another to change behavior. Here Major League Baseball, siding with the people who oppose new, restrictive voting laws, want the Georgia government to leave in place the laws which that very government adopted and used satisfactorily in the past. It was only when the results of an election were not to the liking of those who control the Georgia government that new, restrictive laws were developed.
Put aside the facts that (a) the governor of Georgia said the election fully complied with the law and (b) that no one could convince any Georgia courts that there was fraud affecting the 2020 election. Instead, let’s talk about boycotts and whether they are a good tool for effecting change.
Major League Baseball says that it does not want to reward those who adopt antidemocratic laws and so it taking its business elsewhere. The citizens whose rights are being constricted almost to the point of being abolished say they have no choice but to support the boycott. The Georgia government says the boycott is causing Georgia citizens to lose jobs and businesses to lose profits and should not be used. After all, some of the people whose voting rights are being harmed may be some of the same people who lose jobs. So, who is right?
The answer is: every one of these positions. A boycott is a meat ax weapon, not a surgical scalpel. In spite of that, what other choice is available? Georgia disingenuously created a problem so they could impose restrictions, so the argument goes. Talk about a meat ax! Some things need to be corrected regardless. Think about war as a way to understand the use of a boycott. Much collateral damage occurs---loss of life, the destruction of parks, companies, hospitals and homes; an economy can be left in shambles. In spite of that, we still use war as a political tool. Perhaps if there was another way to preserve voting rights then a boycott would not be necessary, just as is the case with war where diplomacy is an alternative.
In addition, the former US president joined the governor of Georgia in criticizing the very use of a boycott at all . Then, about a day later he called for a boycott of all of baseball. It was not the fact of a boycott, it appears, that angered those who support the Georgia government, it was the reason for the boycott. Moreover, the governor of Texas invoked his own boycott of baseball by refusing to throw out the first ball for the Texas Rangers. So much for attacking boycotts. More meat axes.
We need to reason through things recognizing all aspects of a problem, then speak.
Wally Brauer
Yuma