Good leaders don’t get impeached in office
I just have to respond to Gene Lemon’s letter to the editor about Random thoughts about Ukraine and Russia and as he quoted “Leadership is not being nice, It’s about being strong.” Biden is neither. Trump was, per Mr. Lemon.
So you thought that at Helsinki he believed Putin over our own intelligence agency? That he wanted President Zelenski to do him a favor of digging up dirt on Hunter Biden before he gave him assistance?
I guess Mr. Lemon forgot that this led to his first impeachment and that the insurrection led to his second impeachment. Good leaders don’t get impeached.
Also wanting to pull out of NATO, which he would have done if he had won a second term. Do you think he would have given as much assistance as is being given now to Ukraine?
Now that Trump is out of office, he recently said that Putin is a genius for attacking Ukraine. In using Mr. Lemon’s own words. “....Common sense has been pushed into the back seat of emotionalism. What far too many people would like to be true, facts and reality be damned.”
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Time to go back, reflect on how we got to today
After considerable time, I have come to the conclusion that the representatives of our Democratic Republic who participated in, encouraged, the insurrection during the fall of 2020 and going beyond normal political discourse thus leading to the Insurrection of January 6 are subject to discipline under the 14th Amendment. They should be removed from office, not by the Senate or House but by the Justice Department. The idea that any political party should or would discipline their own members in light of January 6 is ludicrous.
I believe that the current slate of far-right legislators lack the bearing, temperament, and overall due diligence to support and maintain our Democratic Republic.
The rhetoric of Rep. Gosar, Green, Cawthorne and Cruz are but examples of destructive thinking of the far-right.
Perhaps what we have seen in our country over the past few years is an overabundance of fear, apprehension, and unfounded conspiracies perpetrated on the public to sow dissension. The political apparatus feeds on this conspiratorial discourse.
How do we fix this? By sitting down and discussing differences, by having states move from fear mongering, limiting rights and ultimately having leaders who understand the beginnings, strengths and weaknesses of our diverse multifaceted culture.
It is time to go back and read and reflect on our Declaration of Independence and how got where we are today.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Money shouldn’t just be safety net for rich
I think it’s safe to say people are losing interests with the currency in their pocket and in their banks. The statistics are clear that the buying power of the dollar has not risen with the material prices of the necessary products people are used to having in their home. This insecurity of food, energy, and housing I think is making people question the validity of the money that courses through our hands in exchange for items we can no longer buy without thinking twice.
If interest in buying begins to fail, then faith in the dollar begins to falter. Money should not just be a safety net for the extravagantly rich. Money should serve the interests of the greater good which is sustained by the working class of this country.
The interest of the working class is for their money to have the buying power to sustain them. When vast quantity of printed money is held in the hands of the few who do not invest in the public good through education, transportation, health and raising wages, and philanthropy then those same ravishingly rich people devalue their own wealth.
The currency might mean more in foreign exchange rates. But if it holds no value for those creating the wealth for the excessively rich, then what is the point of having money at all if it benefits the few?
Confidence in the dollar will continue to falter at home if it continues to circulate through fewer hands and buy fewer things. How can you believe in a currency that fewer people have access to?
Jose Arguelles
Yuma
Blame politicians for inflation, not Russia
There is a valuable Economics 101 Lesson that the Biden administration should wholeheartedly embrace regarding inflation and massive federal spending.
Products aren’t worth more just because they cost more in the store or at the gas pump.
Our dollar is worth less.
Don’t blame the Russians invading Ukraine.
Blame the politicians and bureaucrats in Washington, DC.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Columnist should have watched hearings
I dare say, your guest columnist, Christine Flowers, obviously did not tune in to the Supreme Court hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Had she done so, I’m sure she’d be less inclined to shed so many tears for Brett Kavanaugh and his hearing.
It only leads me to believe that she used her column, “Men are dying from a lack of attention,” as a cover to praise him, somewhat defeating the main purpose of her article.
Donna Fleming
Yuma