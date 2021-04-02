Time to put brakes on late-night speed racers
Re: Late-night speed racers.
My wife and I have been coming to Yuma the past 4 years to enjoy our winters. The testosterone-driven punks who like to interrupt our sleep need to be stopped. I am amazed how the Yuma Police Department doesn’t even make a good effort to stop them. There should be huge fines, licenses revoked and cars compounded for nightly noise.
Yuma doubles in size in the winter. I would think that some of the extra money received could go toward stopping these noisemakers. Please, please, let’s do something about this. It affects thousands of people.
Dan Donahoe
Yuma/Washington
Same speed racers exist in the Foothills
Your editorial in the Yuma Sun (Re: late-night speed racers) was spot on. I want you to know that the same situation exists out here in the Foothills. We have people racing up and down our streets at probably 2-3 times the speed limit. Especially during the night. We get woken up almost every night by motorcycle groups racing down Foothills Boulevard and our street coming back about the time that the bars close. One of them even wiped out our neighbors’ brick wall at 1:30 in the morning.
Foothills Boulevard is like a racetrack even during the daytime. One has to be extremely careful on this road to keep from being plowed over.
I never see police patrolling out here at all. Also, the Foothills seems be a favorite place for fireworks. The big booming ones that shake the whole house.
Joan Koblas
Foothills
Need to get back to ‘agree to disagree’ rapport
I am but an unimportant citizen. I read about the split between Democrats and Republicans. Seems today that difference is about the many people that believe former President Trump won the election. That group keeps claiming that one half of the country voted for the candidate that lost. Few if any people are talking about the vast majority of people both Republican, Democrat and Independents that believe President Biden won the election.
Many of those people are doing what they should be doing. Working for a different outcome in the 2024 Presidential election. I believe the people storming the Capitol and the politicians pushing that the last election was stolen are being led by a few citizens on the extreme fringe.
I don’t believe they understand that if the world worked the way they are proposing, everyone but the politicians, would be rounded up and likely put in prison by the very officials they are promoting because they are too extreme.
I remember difficult elections from the past, Nixon-Kennedy, Goldwater-Johnson, and there are others. The losing candidate ceded and life went on. We need to return to a civil process or our Democratic Republic will fail and we will all be far worse off.
I have a friend that politically is in many ways the polar opposite of myself. We can agree to disagree. Our friendship remains intact and I hope that continues for a very long time. We need to get back to that type of rapport. Former President Nixon’s silent majority needs to come to life for both Republicans and Democrats.
Ray Shively
Yuma
Don’t forget the greatest tweeter of all time
This may be hard to believe in this age of mass communication, but I have never “tweeted,” or ever looked for one. I actually would not even know where to start to find one. I may not be the smartest guy on the street, but I’m not the dumbest. I was born at night, but not last night.
I may be wrong, but as far as I see it, whoever the powers to be are, in the tweeter world, it appears they’re stepping on the First Amendment, free speech. I always thought you can say whatever you want (sorta). Yelling fire when there is no fire, is not a good idea. Someone needs to explain how the tweeter, can tell the tweetery what they can say, and what they can’t. What I see, is America heading down a lost highway. The road to nothing, nowhere.
You know why? Because sadly we have left behind the greatest tweeter of all time. The master of tweet. His tweets have been in our lives since before you and I were born. The King of tweet.
Ever heard the saying, “What would Jesus do?” Remember Jesus? Remember his Dad?
Anyone remember his name? How about what everyone calls him? Sadly, it has been since 1980 that anyone has seen any sign of the greatest tweets ever written. For those of you who have never seen these, or for those of you who have forgotten, here’s a reminder.
1, You shall have no other gods before me. 2,You shall make no idols. 3,You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain. 4,Keep the Sabbath day holy. 5,Honor your father and mother. 6,You shall not murder. 7,You shall not commit adultery. 8,You shall not steal. 9,You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor. 10,You shall not covert.
These are the tweets that matter the most in our everyday lives. I rest my case. Amen?
Fred Richard
Wellton