Bucket list is focused on what not to do
Way back in the mid-1960s legendary football coach Lou Holtz created a bucket list of more than 100 things he wanted to accomplish before he moved on to the heavenly gridiron. From what I’ve been able to determine, he achieved them all. Minor things like being on the Tonight Show, winning a national championship, jumping out of a perfectly good airplane, and shooting a hole-in-one. I too have a bucket list, but mine contains only those things I do NOT wish to check off. Here’s a sample:
1. I do not desire to be a contestant on TV’s “Naked and Afraid.” That would certainly constitute “cruel and unusual punishment”…for the viewing audience.
2. Count me out for any state dinners. I’m culinarily challenged, plus my table etiquette might very well start World War III.
3. No baby showers for me! It’s false advertising! There’s never a shower and the baby is always a no show.
4. Never ever will I embarrass my wife. One, it’s not proper. Two, Carol is a military vet and has weapons training. Three, something about Lorena Bobbitt. (I need to Google that.)
5. A Vikings Super Bowl victory parade is certainly not in my future. I don’t believe in fantasy.
Finally, a baseball prediction…Sorry Padres, Dodgers, Brewers fans. There will be no World Series for you this year. Why? Those teams all train here in Arizona. March temperatures have been well below normal in the Phoenix area. Florida, on the other hand, has seen temps in the mid-80s. Baseball is a warm weather sport and players don’t like it chilly. So, I’m looking forward to a Pittsburgh – Minnesota Fall Classic this year. You heard it here first!
If you find a spot, be sure to get a biopsy
In reading the Editor’s Notebook in the March 26 edition of Yuma Sun regarding the importance of having a mammogram screening, I would like to add that if a spot is detected and one is given the choice of having a biopsy or going back in six months for another mammogram, take that biopsy!
In 2015 as I was preparing to return to my winter home in Yuma, my annual mammogram showed a suspicious spot. Though the oncology doctor viewing the mammogram was quite sure that it was benign, he gave me the option of having a biopsy or go back in six months. Not being overly excited to have another mammogram, I chose to have a biopsy.
That doctor also said that she sees “a lot of these” and was equally sure that my spot was benign. When the report came back two days before Thanksgiving my “spot” was not benign, but malignant and had already broken through the wall (in situ?).
Two days before Christmas I had a lumpectomy. I was fortunate that no cancer cells had traveled to my lymph glands so I did not need chemotherapy or radiation. Even my surgeon after looking at my mammogram said he would have called it benign.
To think where I would have been had I waited those six months, still gives me the chills.
So, ladies, if given the choice of biopsy or return in six months, choose the biopsy. You will not regret it!
Keep the guy on staff with a sense of humor
You recently had article regarding newspaper delivery. One day about two or three weeks ago we did not get our paper, so I called and some gentleman on your end had left a message to the effect “THAT DUE TO THE EXTREME WINDY WEATHER, YOUR PAPER MAY BE ON ITS WAY TO KANSAS”! When I stopped laughing, I did request another paper and it was delivered. I don’t know who left the message, but keep him. Everyone needs a good laugh every day... and he made my day for me!
Please follow school zone speed limits
School zones. Safe and sacred areas for our youth. Or at least it was intended to be.
It would appear a number of vehicles are under the impression that the 15 mph signs posted during school hours in the Rolle/Lutheran school vicinity are more of a suggestion than an actual speed limit.
Please observe a safe pedestrian environment for our children and grandchildren. They deserve our utmost caution and respect.
Support of Foothills memorial is much appreciated
At the Foothills Veterans Memorial, Yuma Electric Service LLC owner Jeff Stoner has put in a low-voltage lighting system for all the signs and flagpole so the flag does fly 24/7 now, except for days with high winds or rain. This was accomplished with the help of the Yuma Catholic High School wrestling team, Coach Jeff Welsing, students Khel Lipumano, Bodee Ford, Hunter Hancock, Rocky Stallworth, and Trent Blomquist, who have to put in a total of 100 hours of community service while in high school to graduate from high school, and has to be approved by the school for doing service for the community.
Yuma Electric donated all the material and labor along with the students, who donated their time for labor.
I thank you all for your good deed you did for the Veterans Memorial in the Foothills.