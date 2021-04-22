Cutting animal products helps environment
With Earth Day coming on April 22, we have reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and our thermostat. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products. Yes, that.
A recent article in The Guardian argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating. The Netflix feature “Seaspiracy” documents the devastating environmental impacts of the fishing industry.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish, and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating. We can begin with the 1-minute NY Times diet quiz. Then, let’s celebrate Earth Day by checking out the rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products at our supermarket. The internet offers ample advice and recipes.,
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
Thoughts on how to stop police shootings
Everyone is totally saddened and horrified by the rash of deaths from the recent shootings and other actions taken by law enforcement officers. It seems senseless that lives are taken so quickly and so often.
However, there is a solution that I have yet to hear anyone suggest. It is really simple and is guaranteed to save lives and needless heart-break.
It is simply this; if you are approached by a law officer who wants to arrest you, or you are from a distance, commanded by a law officer to halt, STOP! Do not attempt to flee and above all, do not wave or point a weapon of any kind.
The result of such action will reduce deaths and hundreds of lives will be saved.
Alternatively, if everybody will promise to obey the laws of the land, the police will promise to not carry guns.
Don Schellenberg
Yuma
Baseball’s stance on voter IDs doesn’t work
I read with amusement Connie Burkhard’s letter to the editor regarding Georgia’s voting laws. She seems to think having to request a mail-in ballot makes it harder to vote. Maybe it does. I can see that if I went into a restaurant and didn’t ask for food, I’d be hungry. She said the MLB had a reason to boycott Georgia but she didn’t mention their reason in her letter. MLB feels requiring ID to vote suppresses voters and is racist.
May I point out that if you were to purchase season tickets to the MLB, they would require ID to pick them up. Are they trying to keep minorities from buying season tickets? Are they trying to keep minorities from buying beer at the games because they’ll ask for ID for that too! How are the minorities supposed to get to the games, since driving requires a license (ID)? I’ll bet Connie used a credit card to pay for her subscription to The Sun, which required an ID to get. So, let’s think about this. They’re OK to ID someone for smoking, drinking, gambling, driving, watching R movies, picking up season tickets, staying at a hotel, renting a car BUT when it comes to one of the most important responsibilities of an American citizen, NOPE no ID, it’s racist. I’m sorry, Connie, I will be boycotting the MLB until they show they want to protect our voting system responsibly.
Matt Aguay
Yuma
Veterans deserve better treatment
I look at the news articles about what the Biden administration is doing for illegal immigrants who break our federal laws and what the federal government, sanctuary cities and states provide in aid and monetary supplements.
Then I read stories of our veterans committing suicide at the rate of 20 plus per day, our men and women who once proudly wore the uniform fighting addiction, homelessness and PTSD issues.
I often wonder why certain politicians, bureaucrats and agenda driven service organizations hold our veterans in such disdain.
Rusty Washum
Yuma