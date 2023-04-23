Confidence-building through speech programs
When I was in 7th grade, I was beaten up almost every day. Gang beatings ignored by teachers. Surviving that year by my own wits, I saw a flier from Optimist International advertising a junior summer speech program. I went for the hot dogs and cokes. I got a lifetime of benefits.
That summer, in between 7th and 8th grades, I learned extemporaneous speaking and became very good at it. I grew in confidence. In 8th grade I’d win essay contests and was selected as the speaker in our 8th grade graduation. Not the kid speaker. THE speaker. I spoke about civil rights and the war in Vietnam.
My speaking carried over into high school freshman year. As a panel member reviewing the book “Bridges at Toko-Ri” a novel on the Korean War, I gave such an energetic review of the book my teacher’s jaw dropped and my classmates gave me a standing ovation. The next morning she sent me to the forensics, or speech teacher, and that led me to 4 years of competitive speech and debate in the statewide high school systems.
Imagine if none of these options had been available to me? For many of our middle school and high school students they are not, or so limited only a bare few have access.
We have kids, who in the words of Henry David Thoreau, “lead lives of quiet desperation.” Drowning in the quicksand of social media. Lacking ways to express how they feel. Seeking highs in all the wrong places. Even homes that are more battlegrounds than refuges. Few outlets for mature thinking, or growth into deeper perspectives. There are musical performances, which are absolutely outstanding, and we could use more, but one can only do so much.
We are rightfully concerned of the scourge of fentanyl. Employers bemoan the lack of communications skills. This is a way to move that needle.
I believe we can greatly expand opportunities for oral skills development, leading to growing self-confidence, and perspective to make wiser life choices, by introducing inter-scholastic competitive speaking, no different than we have in sports. In Phoenix, during my high school years, we had inter-school competitions in original oratory, humor, poetry, impromptu, dramatic literature readings, and formal debate. Not only did we compete on various school grounds, but at ASU, the U of A, and NAU. We branched out into Rotary and Optimist contests every year. I earned a college scholarship because of this path. We can develop the same in Yuma.
Yuma County middle schools and high schools, public, parochial, charter, can learn how to create speech and debate programs for their students. Each school needs a teacher-coach leading the program or a school affiliated advisor. The place to go is the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Better known for sports, they have a speech, debate, and theater division. A point of contact is Dean Visser, director of athletics and activities, dvisser@aiaonline.org, 602-385-3821. My email is Michael.Shelton@Yuma.AZ.Gov.
Justice’s acceptance of gifts was unethical
I found it interesting to read in the April 8th paper that a Supreme Court justice thought it was just fine to accept lavish gifts and not disclose them. I worked for the federal government for many years and we were prohibited from receiving any gifts from the public, even a box of candy at Christmas, that might give the perception that special favors may be given. I do hope the Justice and his wife enjoyed their unethical and numerous gifts!
Avenue 12E/Frontage Road needs a street light
This is my second letter to the editor about getting a STREET LIGHT not a TRAFFIC LIGHT at the corner of Avenue 12E and the South Frontage Road. This intersection is very dark at night and very difficult to see when approaching. I think I may know why we can’t or haven’t gotten one at this intersection, maybe because they used everyone in their stock to light up 40th Avenue between Foothills Boulevard and Fortuna Road and make it look like they are getting ready to have drag races and need the lighting! Please, we need one here.
Article brought back Navy memories
Reading the article in a recent Yuma Sun about the Alaska Natives rescuing a Navy crew in 1955 brought back many memories.
I was in Iwakuni, Japan, flying in a Navy P2V Neptune aircraft on the same mission as this aircraft crew was.
Our squadron deployed to Kodiak after the Japan deployment, and continued the same mission.
Thanks to the Sun for running this article.
Steps can eliminate unwanted programs
In response to your editorial (March 8), the proposal by the FTC, as described, seems like a good idea. However, until such a proposal becomes law, there are other actions available to people.
One method to get rid of unwanted programs is to call one’s credit card companies and get their account numbers changed. Automatic deductions to checking accounts can be handled the same way. Yes, those actions can be a nuisance, particularly if there are other automatic withdrawals from those accounts, but it will work.