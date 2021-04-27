Racers should stand by cars before start of race
We attended the car races recently at Cocopah.
We enjoyed the Mini-dwarf races, but we would like to suggest the children stand by their cars with their mechanic before the race, so you can see them and get an idea of their size.
Thanks!
Phil Palmer
Yuma
Foothills roads are in
need of attention
Having lived in the Foothills area for 20 years, I have traveled North Frontage Road consistently. I cannot remember when it last had attention, or if it did. Currently I travel on it everyday. This road is in TERRIBLE shape. Many potholes, as all over Yuma, but especially bad on this heavily traveled road. The sides of the road are literally crumbling. The corner of Avenue 10E, the potholes are numerous and deep. School buses serve the two schools close by, and parents dropping off students travel it twice a day. There is now a business on that corner that also brings more traffic. Everyone that drives this road – their car is taking a beating.
There were rumors months ago this road was going to be fixed. I recently read in the Yuma Sun that a park may be put in for the Foothills area, which is great, but it seems our roads are in greater need of funding first.
County supervisors or agencies in charge, please address this issue, or at least give a timeline for the citizens that travel this road.
Anne Gutridge
Foothills
Thoughts on voter fraud, ideas for voting
The House of Representatives is working hard on Bill HR1 to ensure everyone in the United States can vote. Why not use the science of electronics to increase voting?
The voter could contact their voting precinct by computer or phone. After requesting to vote, the voter would be transferred to an electronic voting device. The voters would identify themselves, and their names would be checked by data processing the voter rolls. If they are not registered, they would be automatically registered. The voter would then be connected to a secure vote recorder, secure to ensure their ballot is secret, and their vote would be recorded. The only information of the voter that would be kept is their electronic contact to vote.
Skeptical people, who may want to suppress voting, may think this system could be open to fraud. The eligibility of the voter could be ensured by using the iron-clad truth method from our third grade years. The voter would have to “pinkie swear” they were telling the truth.
Paraphrasing an old judicial saying, “It is better that a million fraudulent votes are cast, than a single eligible citizen be denied their vote.”
Jack Cook
Yuma
Suggestion: Bring all illegal border crossers to D.C.
What a mess this country is in now.
I have a solution to the immigration problem. The thing we should do is put all of the immigrants on a bus, train or plane, and take all of them to Washington, D.C. Then call Joe, Nancy and Chuck and let them know that their guests have arrived. Let us see what they do now. We people in the border state cannot take care of them. If we keep letting the illegals in our country we will be just like the country they left soon.
Sonny Fowler
Yuma
Mask decision should be left to individuals
Don’t the businesses of Yuma understand that the governor and mayor lifted the mask mandate? It is time that this becomes an individual decision. Enough is enough and it is time we make this choice for ourselves as to whether we wear one or not. If you have had the vaccine you should be safe. If you have not had it then that is your choice and you should probably wear a mask. But for those of us who choose to discontinue wearing them, we should not be forced to. One problem is that many of the businesses are part of a chain and the decision is made at the top level but it should be made by individual outlets – not all circumstances are the same.
Please let us leave them off if we choose to.
Vaila Young
Yuma
Delivery drivers need
to do better
I have to agree with Charlie Cripe. Why can’t the delivery drivers take a few more steps and put the package up next to your door?
We had a package delivered worth $160. They put it on the bottom step of our porch. Never did a thing to let us know it was there.
If I hadn’t seen the delivery truck go around the corner and leave we wouldn’t have known it was there.
I called the delivery company to ask why their drivers don’t let us know it had been delivered. And I got the run around just like you did too.
Ronald Palmer
Yuma