Arizona’s position on time makes sense
Arizona’s long-standing decision to maintain standard time all year is often ridiculed in the media. It is time the nation knew why Arizona shuns Daylight Saving Time.
Imagine, if you will, that you live in the Southwest, where the temperatures are often hovering around 110 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months. It’s perhaps 85 or 90 degrees at five o’clock in the morning and becomes hotter and hotter as the day progresses. The desert rocks and the city buildings absorb that heat all day then radiate it after dark, so evenings are hot, and the temperature stays that way much of the night. Just before dawn is the coolest time, but as soon as the sun rises, the heating process begins again.
Now imagine you must work in your yard, or harvest a field crop, or work on road or home construction. When are your best working hours? Of course, they are from just before sunrise until mid-to-late morning. Does it make sense, then, to subtract an hour of daylight from the early morning and tack it onto the oven-like evening? No! Arizonans need that hour in the morning to accomplish their outdoor activities, so they can shelter inside in comfort with air conditioning during the heat of the day – and night.
Clearly, adopting Daylight Saving Time would negatively affect productivity in Arizona. Taking into consideration the negative health effects of altering the time twice a year, Arizona’s position on Daylight Saving Time seems to be the wise choice.
Kathryn M. Cooper
Yuma
Major League Baseball has sold out
I’m very disheartened regarding the recent MLB lockout. Ball players have been elevated to a new status. I feel we have lost integrity, heart and loyalty. Now they will be walking advertisements? The game has sold out and I’m no longer playing.
Sharon McClernon
Yuma
Random thoughts on Ukraine, Russia and more
In watching the brutality of Putin’s troops in Ukraine, one can be reminded of a remark by Cicero: “Laws are silent in the time of war.” What’s really sad is this unwarranted invasion could be stopped, but quick! If we had a President with the courage to lead, he could call a meeting with all the members of NATO, unite them in a commitment to stand together – a UNIFIED GROUP – and then tell Putin to stop his invasion IMMEDIATELY or face the consequences of having a confrontation with NATO. The problem is we don’t have a President like that.
Speaking of the Russia/Ukraine war, it looks like the only way Putin will be able to get control is to destroy everything, but that being the case, what will he have?
Maybe some folks have had this experience: It’s remarkable how much one can learn while trying to teach others what they need to know.
In my many years, the division in our country is more intense than anything I’ve ever seen. It seems like common sense has been pushed into the back seat in favor of emotionalism. What far too many people would like to be true, facts and reality be damned, is what they have chosen to believe.
In looking at the state of our federal government these days, and knowing that millions of people voted for Biden because they didn’t “like” Trump, I’m reminded of something Paul Keating said: “Leadership is not about being nice. It’s about being right and being strong”. Biden is neither – Trump was.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Human rights are God given, not given by state
I am writing today to correct an inference in a Capitol Media Services article printed in the Yuma Sun regarding parent’s rights and HB 2086’s impact on them and their children. From the article, I quote, “That includes not only medical or religious exemptions but also the ability for parents to simply say it is against their personal beliefs, a right that does not exist in most other states.” To say that is “a right that does not exist in most other states,” is, I believe, patently wrong and quite dangerous. In many instances our rights have been improperly negated or removed by force of law. Our human rights are God given. Taken to its logical conclusion, if our rights only come from the State, as in Cuba or China, then everything would be outlawed except when permitted by the State. Unfortunately I believe many of our elected public servants believe in some expanding version of this philosophy. I do not.
William Gresser
Yuma
Kudos to Ativo for services, level of care
For many years I watched a new retirement home being built in the Foothills. As a former snowbird from Oregon and then a homeowner, I knew that was where I wanted and needed to be. I finally moved in in January.
It’s a wonderful life is the best way to describe it. The name of the place is called Ativo. They listen to your needs – eager to help in any way they can – the food is great and they treat you with the utmost respect.
I am sure the other place here in town do too – but I have found my forever home here at Ativo. Come check us out. The management has no idea I have written this. I just can’t help but brag on them.
Fran Whiteman
Yuma