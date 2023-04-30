Time to start looking for next presidential candidate
So, President Biden has announced he is running for re-election. This will no doubt anger a lot of folks, but to vote for Biden again would be, to be polite, foolish.
Poll numbers indicate that the majority of Americans agree with me. The reason(s) is/are obvious; look at the damage he and his administration have inflicted in just a little over two years.
Most everyone who pays attention knows our nation is on a slippery slope in terms of saving our republic. We need an administration that can stop the slide, and the one we have now ain’t it! The next election isn’t so far off that we shouldn’t be thinking about who we would like to be our next POTUS, but it is important that we be objective, setting personalities aside and concentrating on who we think could do the best job. Let’s keep it simple – look for someone like this:
1) Someone with the intellect, leadership skills, business acumen and the courage and common sense to manage our country for us, the American people, not some “cause” or political party.
2) Someone who will not be intimidated by the “deep state,” the industrial/military complex, nor be bullied by “wokeism,” the environmental extremists, or be influenced by big tech and the corrupt media.
3) Someone who will reject the globalists – doesn’t shy away from restoring America’s greatness – and won’t acquiesce (cower) to foreign countries who would like nothing better than to see us destroyed.
4) Someone who has no political “debts,” nor the need to use the Oval Office as a tool to advance their personal aspirations.
A tall order, isn’t it? Do you know anyone like that? Start looking.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Language twists notion of right to bodily autonomy
Christine Flowers’ writing about the needs of women uses language that gives a twist to the notion of the right to bodily autonomy, an essential component of freedom. She trivializes the right to reproductive choice as “fighting for the right not to be pregnant.” What about the right to end a pregnancy that occurs under untenable circumstances, for instance, a pregnancy that occurs when a woman is preparing to leave an abusive relationship? The decision to terminate a pregnancy is never trivial for an individual and yet, Ms. Flowers uses language that makes such decisions seem selfish when she claims that, “a desire to assist women who want to bring healthy children into the world has been replaced by a desire to appease the anger of those who have a proprietary sense of their reproductive organs.’’ A sense of bodily autonomy enhances well-being leading to healthier outcomes for mother and child when a woman actively chooses to have a child.
The “life of the mother” is known best by the mother, therefore, it is essential to “trust women” as Dr. Tiller used to say. The unborn is dependent on the well-being of the mother. Obviously, if the woman has mental illness, the child is likely to be at risk of neglect or abuse.
Also, Ms. Flowers fails to mention an important distinction between Christian and Jewish faith. Christians believe that life begins at conception and Jews believe that it begins at birth, therefore, the abortion ban is also about religious freedom, which pro-life zealots rarely mention.
Teresa Sanders
Yuma
Vote for common sense, not puppets of NRA
Regarding the alarming increase in mass killings and senseless shootings, I want to express that I have guns in my home as do many of my family, friends, relatives and neighbors. I am a past hunter who has previously and still does own handguns, hunting rifles, shotguns and even a black powder rifle.
Trust me on this – NO ONE in the Biden administration nor our Republican-controlled Congress has any intention of taking away our legally purchased “typical” firearms.
BUT, do we really need these high powered assault rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s and others, designed for use by the military for instant mass killing and wounding, in our homes where children or others can and will access them? Do people deemed unstable or mentally unfit have a ‘right” to own these weapons?
The Second Amendment was never intended to give you or me the right to own and carry a weapon of mass destruction. This over-abused amendment specifically addresses “A well Regulated Militia.” Our recent news accounts depict anything but “well-regulated.” Our politicians who run on Second Amendment rights are controlled by, and owned by, the NRA, not by real common sense.
I plead for all of you, friends, relatives, family and neighbors to vote for common sense at the booths this time around, not for the puppets of the NRA.
Dale Gleave
Yuma Foothills