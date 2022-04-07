Ideas on water conservation needed for climate change
In reference to your March 31, 2022, Editorial, “No end In sight for bad climate news”
Is Earth’s climate changing? Yes. It has been changing ever since it was created some 4.5 billion years ago and it has been changing ever since.
There have been at least 13 mass extinctions on earth over that time. The last one was about 65 million years ago, when the dinosaurs died out. People have lived on earth only about 6 million years.
So “is the climate changing?” The answer is yes, of course. And we are in a drought and have been for a long time. But what have we done about it? Not much in my opinion.
We have conserved water, which is good, but not enough. Governor Ducey wants to create desalination plants in Mexico for us to use the ocean for our water here in Arizona. I think that’s a great idea and am all for it.
Also, I think that the seven states that use water from the Colorado River should get together (instead of fighting over water) and build desalination plants in the Pacific Ocean to pump water into places like Lake Mead to replace the water we have used and bring the levels up. Is that expensive? Yes. But what will it cost when we no longer have water to keep our dam generators working, water to drink or grow crops? If we do not act we will be turning off our air conditioners and possibly our lights.
Our ancestors had to adjust to the climate they lived in and we will have do the same and not expect the climate to revert to like it used to be, because it won’t.
Charles Dimon
Yuma
State must provide guidance to protect the defenseless
In response to the “unsigned editorial,” “It’s not up to legislators to dictate care,” published on April 2, 2022, I agree wholeheartedly that medical decisions should be determined between patients and their doctors. Unfortunately, the editorial has mis-identified “who,” is the patient. The “state” has the role of the ultimate protector of the defenseless and there are multiple examples of how state laws protect the young and the elderly alike and are the very basis for which “child protective services,” and “adult protective services,” exist.
In the case of termination of a pregnancy, the “patient” is the unborn fetus who, by the 15th week of development, has a completely distinct circulatory system with its own beating heart and a genetic profile different from the mother. In only 5 weeks later, at 20 weeks of development, such infants who deliver prematurely are able to survive, with intensive neonatal care, outside of the mother’s womb and lead completely normal lives. The state therefore has a vested interest in protecting the life of the child (the patient) within the womb just as well as the neonate who is in the intensive care unit.
In the case of gender re-assignment surgery, the ability for a minor to make such a life affecting and irreversible decision is metered in the same terms of contract law, liquor laws, and tobacco purchases. These laws have been enacted to protect the lives of youth who may not be able to fully understand the ramifications of the issues in such matters. Parents are not given any opportunity to excuse their children from such state statutes or give their children “parental permission.” In each of the above examples, once an individual reaches their 18th birthday, they are now empowered to decide for themselves.
I applaud the Arizona state legislature for having the integrity to provide guidance that protects the defenseless from those who seek to profit from choices that one might someday come to regret.
Ron Clark, MD
Yuma
State’s conservationists must have seat at the table on bill
As America’s original conservationists, the hunters and anglers have proactively supported strategic efforts to conserve our nation’s terrestrial, freshwater, and marine ecosystems for over a century. Hunting, angling, and outdoor recreation provide Arizonans with opportunities to connect with the land, water, fish, and wildlife. Through science based, strategic implementation of management actions across the nation, as well as providing the bulk of funding necessary to conduct conservation measures, hunters and anglers have been the catalyst that has positioned the United States as a global leader in conservation.
While the 30 by 30 initiative is vague, it’s imperative that sportsmen and sportswomen have a seat at the table during plan development. The plan should include all existing lands and waters currently managed for wildlife and conservation, both public and private. Areas recognizable in Yuma include Quigley Wildlife Area, Fortuna Pond, and West Wetlands Park. The plan must also include the reduction of hazardous fuels in our forests, provide corridors for wildlife migration and access to these lands and waters for all Americans.
The Arizona State Legislature stands prepared to vote on HCR 2024, a resolution opposing 30 by 30. While I support portions of the language regarding coordination of efforts with the State and support for Arizona’s outdoor dependent business, I believe opposing the plan at this early stage is the wrong direction. That is why I encourage you to reach out to your state representative today to oppose HCR 2024. Arizona’s conservationist must have a seat at the table.
Patrick Headington
Yuma