Laws need to be enforced for all drivers
I have seen the letters about speeding on Foothills Boulevard and I have often posted remarks about similar problems on 40th Street too. It’s a wonder to me just how rarely we see any sheriff patrols. Yesterday was even a shock to me. At around 6 p.m. I was making a turn onto Foothills Boulevard from 38th Street. I saw a sheriff pickup truck going north on Foothills and had to stop at the light. I turned and headed toward the freeway. As I got close to Tiffany Lane, I see a guy on a motorcycle heading toward Foothills. He slowed and then sped across Foothills Boulevard. The motorcycle had no head light, tail light or license plate.
I figure that this guy was about to get a ticket because the sheriff truck was only about six car links behind me in the slow lane. Nothing happened except the sheriff truck kept going and headed into the sheriff barn. Yeah, let’s post a lower speed limit on Foothills but let’s enforce the laws too!!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Hospice volunteers truly make a difference
This past year has taught us the importance and power of connection. When the pandemic limited face-to-face interaction, our Compassus volunteers continued to lend their time and unwavering support to members of the community facing serious and life-limiting illness – even from a distance.
Whether it was shopping for groceries and supplies, delivering meals to patients and loved ones, sending letters or making calls, our hospice volunteers have selflessly shown kindness and compassion in these times of crisis. April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and the 45 trained Compassus volunteers in our community deserve our appreciation and acknowledgement.
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, more than 1.5 million Americans, along with their family caregivers, are cared for by hospice every year, and more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service annually. I am grateful for these volunteers who faithfully step up to provide comfort and support when it’s needed the most.
Volunteers are an important part of our Compassus care team, and they are looking forward to seeing patients in person. Lending a listening ear and providing a warm smile can make an incredible and lasting impact. As state and federal guidelines permit and following all safety protocols, our dedicated hospice volunteers will soon begin to visit with our patients and their families once again.
Please take time this week and thank someone you know who volunteers for what they do. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
Sincerely,
Alma R. Clark
Compassus Yuma Volunteer Coordinator
It’s everyone’s duty to protect society – get the vaccine
On April 2, the CDC announced that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 90% effective, not only in preventing serious disease and hospitalization, but also against infection in the first place. If a person can’t get infected, they can’t spread the disease. This means that vaccinated people are protecting everyone around them. On the other hand, unvaccinated people are allowing the virus to spread and possibly mutate into a vaccine-resistant form, threatening ALL of us.
It is everyone’s responsibility to protect society by getting vaccinated. It’s free. Just do it!
David Hachadorian
Yuma
Feckless politicians must have ultimate sleep aid
When one thinks in terms of the ultimate sleep aid, the Gold Standard would be the feckless politicians who seek to divide the American people along the lines of ideology, religion and morality.
That and the race baiters who have made their bones by poisoning the cultural waters of humanity and foment hate based on skin color and natural heritage. How these demagogues sleep at night should be bottled and sold.
Problem is you just might lose your soul in the process.
Rusty Washum
Yuma