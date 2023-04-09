Please – be diligent about scheduling mammograms
On March 26, Roxanne Molenar, editor and my friend, wrote her column about “Early Detection is the Key...” I am writing this Letter to the Editor because I am the friend she spoke of in the article. I became the 1 in 8 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer; I was the one who heard the shocking words, “Cynthia, you have breast cancer in your left breast.”
I am the daughter of my mother and grandmother who combined have 103+ years of life and neither had breast cancer. Also, my 73-yr old sister doesn’t have it either. So when I went for my scheduled mammogram (every 6 months), I NEVER dreamed I would hear I have cancer.
Because it was caught early (undetectable 6 months ago), tomorrow I will have two lumpectomies (the other breast has a pre-cancerous lump), followed by radiation and hormone therapy. Because it was caught early, and I have been diligent about getting my mammograms since I was 30, my treatment will not include chemo and the prognosis is VERY good.
I wanted to tell my side and disclose my name because I know MANY women in Yuma. If I can help ONE person to make that call to schedule her delayed mammogram, I feel this is the best way I can help those I know and don’t know, and I pray if you are diagnosed with cancer, you will also get an early diagnosis as it can save your life. Just get the “girls” checked!
Heartfelt dedication of teachers speaks for itself
School days years ago. Mrs/Ms Kessner, her daughter Kay, Mrs/Ms Hyman, Mrs/Ms Rose, Ms Green, Ms Robinson and Georgia Byrne. Strong women all.
I never knew their political viewpoints, whether they were married, seeing someone or what their preference was.
They taught me to read and write, solve arithmetic problems and essential American history. We even had a pet salamander in Ms Kessner’s second grade class.
Political party affiliation was never mentioned. We were students who followed a curriculum that was intended to prepare us for the practicalities of life.
I both feared and respected these women for the clarity of purpose in educating their charges and the nurturing they provided to each and every one of us. This healthy respect we possessed was instilled by our parents.
The purpose of education is to create an atmosphere for learning and formulating critical thinking skills. It was never intended to be a petri dish of social experimentation or an indoctrination to despise America.
Don’t denigrate the legacy of teachers who cared about the posterity they would leave to mankind.
Their heartfelt dedication speaks for itself.
Thanks for support of doctors, staff at YRMC
It is my privilege once again to say thanks for the great support of the doctors and the Yuma Regional Medical Center that we have received and have been receiving since 1998. This time it was the cath lab for an angiogram procedure by Dr. Awar that went very smoothly and on schedule and, thankfully, with good results! Keep up the good work and God bless!
Watching country right now is challenging
I tell people, “What I see happening to my country is like sitting at the bedside of your best friend and watching them die of cancer and not being able to do anything about it.” Keep the faith.
Memories of pickleball date back to 1965
I first held a pickleball paddle back in 1965. Co-inventor Joel Pritchard took advantage of a news conference to explain and demonstrate the game to us reporters. He was a member of Congress. Covering politics was much less brutal in those days. I was more into tennis then, but now find pickleball more my speed. As a snowbirder from Seattle, I’m proud that the sport has become the Official State Sport of Washington. Praise long overdue. And I’m happy my winter home, Fortuna de Oro, has 11 pickleball courts.
Electronic-controlled doors with cameras should be in schools
I for one find it very odd that we have the technical ability to secure a building called a prison to keep in those who are a threat to society. Which are electronic controlled doors cells that are camera controlled and visually monitored. Then why on earth do we not do the same for our school children who now are prey for those demented ones who want to harm and kill them?
Every state should now enact laws to enforce the necessary items needed to make sure no one can get into the school without first being seen on a camera monitoring the door they are wanting to enter as all doors should be secured as soon as all the students are in the building with controlled admission of each student. We have folks who have a camera on their doorbells to see who is at their door! I do not think securing all our schools in a like manner would break them as compared to the life of a child! Oh, yes, it was those assault weapons that did it, not the mentally deranged person who loaded and pulled their triggers. What if she had used shotguns which at close range are devastating to say the least? They really need to stop this and start using something that seems to be no part of the human makeup anymore, called common sense!