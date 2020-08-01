Defunding police doesn’t make sense
I cannot sit still, watch, and listen, to the absolute mindless, senseless rhetoric about defunding some of the police departments, across this great country of United States, called America. Although I can understand, knowing where the noise is coming from. Defunding, with the purpose of eliminating the cities police, has to be one of the, if not the, most stupid, irresponsible proposals this man has ever heard. Those elected officials that propose such nonsense do not have the best interest or safety of the citizens, who they are charged with protecting from crime, disaster, and harm. I strongly believe that these out-of-touch with reality elected officials will not be in office much longer.
That myth that one bad apple will ruin the rest is bunk. Just throw the bad one out. But, the thing that really burns my butt is the ugly, hateful, violent treatment that our best, the police officer, is enduring through all this madness.
From what I’m seeing on the news channels, this is straight out assault and battery, attempted murder, and, unfortunately flat out murder, all against our police officers. Well I for one, want each and every police officer to know that not everyone, that you’re protecting, feels that animosity. Many of us tell a military member, or an old veteran wearing his battalion’s name on his hat “thanks for serving.”
I always, always thank the Border Patrol agent when I stop at the check points, “thanks for what you do, stay safe.”
The story goes: A lady called the chief of her local police department, and told him that her cat was stranded on top of her tree in her back yard, and wanted help getting it down. The chief politely explained that it was not the police officer’s job to rescue cats stuck in trees. It was their job to protect the citizens, patrol, and keep the streets safe, chase and catch the bad guys. Besides, he said, he had never seen a skeleton of a cat in a tree...
So the next time you come across a police officer in your daily travels, thank them for “what they do.”
I will tell you this, be prepared for a smile and a big thank you in return. Oh yeah, by the way, police have been known to save many different animals in distress. Even cats stuck in trees. Stay safe. Be safe.
Fred Richard
Wellton
What matters is that students are safe, learning
The school year is upon us and with schools set to start in a few days, many parents are wondering whether in-person classes are safe or online classes effective.
I know firsthand the difficulties this past spring held for education. I was finishing up my student teaching and halfway through the semester, we went virtual. However, unlike most, switching to an online education was not abnormal for me; it was more of a return to normal because I was an online school student with Arizona Virtual Academy from 5th through 12th grade.
That time taught me the importance of self-discipline and organization. My experience led me to look into teaching virtually, and now I’ve found a job for the fall as a social studies teacher at my alma mater.
I want families to understand there’s a difference between learning virtually in an emergency situation and learning virtually in a school designed to be attended online. Every brick-and-mortar school had to transition without preparation last semester, and judging every online learning option off of a pandemic response would be a mistake. There are schools who have been teaching students online for years, and for them this is nothing new.
As a former student switching into the educator role, I’m reminded that where we learn is not nearly as important as what we are learning and how we are taught. The only thing that should matter to us now is that students are learning and that everyone is safe.
Rachel Francher
Yuma