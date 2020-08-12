Suggestions to support police officers
I have no complaints regarding our Yuma police officers, who have been most professional in all dealings I have had with them, but I have a suggestion based on the recent event that appears to have tarred the reputation of all police officers, whether deserved or not.
1. Increase their pay. ( This would attract more competition, and we all know that you get what you pay for.)
2. Require a Bachelor’s from an American University. (A more educated force would certainly result in a general change in attitudes).
3. Grandfather in officers already serving.
I would be willing to have my taxes supporting our officers in this way.
Catherine Hill
Yuma
Yuma blessed to have cutting-edge medical facility
From a grumpy 76-year-old man to the ER crew, COVID-19 nurses and assistants on 3rd floor, Tower 4, 4th floor professionals, thank you for the excellent care I received in your areas.
Yuma is blessed to have a cutting-edge medical facility in our community.
Ronald W. Terry
Yuma
No moral compass left in pro sports anymore
There is no moral compass in professional sports anymore.
Honor no longer exists in a vacuum of public displays, vacant reasoning and corporate pandering. Valuable life lessons are trivialized and mocked. Most egregious of all, moral truths and ethical standards have been reduced to nothing more than a punchline in the cesspool of “woke” relativism.
This mindset transcends the realm of sports and seeps into the consciousness of an ungrateful, self-absorbed culture. Enlightened individuals founded this nation through toil and sacrifice. Common street thugs tarnish their memory and destroy for the sake of destruction. Demagoguery utilizing the jaundiced narrative of “systemic racism” has done nothing but further divide our nation. As a result, the precepts of unity and liberty slip farther into the abyss.
Upon deep reflection, who truly deserves our admiration and respect?
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Confederate flags no more appropriate than Nazi
The Confederate battle flag was flown by people killing Americans.
They were killing Americans because they wanted their own separate country.
They wanted their own country, so that anyone with means could own, buy, sell and use any way they pleased, other humans.
Most Confederate soldiers had no choice; except, ironically, those wealthy enough to own slaves. They could pay someone to take their place.
Slavery isn’t noble. Slaves weren’t just unpaid workers. An owner could use any part of a slave any way they wanted.
Most Germans know their history. There are no statues to honor Nazi “heroes.” Swastikas don’t fly at public events. Modern Germans don’t feel obligated to honor or justify their father’s or grandfather’s service in WWII. They understand that their relatives lived in a particular time. They have learned the history’s lessons.
My opinion: Confederate battle flags are no more appropriate in today’s America than Nazi flags in today’s Germany.
America is defined by noble ideals.
We American citizens are responsible for holding our institutions up to the founding ideals. We always have problems and differences, but at least we can choose symbols that lift us up and unite us around our best values.
Confederate statues and flags don’t meet those standards. Nor are they historically significant. The ugly parts of our history need to be remembered, not romanticized or glorified.
Deciding which other monuments to keep requires thoughtful discussion. Washington and Jefferson, for example, were flawed by current standards, but they were men of their time, and overall, their contributions moved the human condition forward in ways no Confederate figure did.
Statues and monuments should not be destroyed by vigilante action.
We have laws covering vandalism. Calls for additional laws are political grandstanding.
The peaceful demonstrations are an American tradition, and they have succeeded in drawing attention to serious problems. Peaceful demonstrations are not riots.
The demonstrators should take care not to fuel a backlash.
Fred Lapcheska
Yuma