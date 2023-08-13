Wednesday column will be missed
I will truly miss the column written by Randy Hoeft every Wednesday morning. He’s the first place I go to on a Wednesday morning. I wish him a happy retirement.
RoyAnn Aunchman
Yuma
Sportsmanship is sorely missing in sports today
Sportsmanship
Def: The quality and conduct befitting a sports man or woman.
Where and how have these qualities disappeared from athletics?
Dancing and drawing attention to one’s self after any play in any team sport.
Scoring a touchdown, college or high school brings the camera to film, dancing and all sorts of “look at me antics.”
Respect has escaped and been gone for a long walk into the distant past.
Add to that coaches, high school or college, who have foul language which can be heard in the top row of the bleachers. Many years ago I participated in high school football. There were times when confrontations occurred. Things were said or done which quickly found the player guilty on the sideline with a coach in their face, setting said player straight.
I have officiated high school football and baseball and womens softball. I did it for the love of the sport. I broadcast high school football for 17 years on radio. Not sure if it is too late to return to respect for the sport. I think we owe it to our youth to try.
Ignoring it would mean the death of solid sportsmanship.
Richard Reel
Yuma
More data needed before declaring victory
Following years of crises, disruptions, and angst, consumers are feeling more confident about the future. Could this uptick in optimism signal a soft landing for the U. S. economy, despite aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve?
While consumer opinion is vital to understanding the economy, it is too early to tell. Several weeks ago, a major news network displayed on the ticker tape the following: “Consumers Are More Comfortable With Inflation”
Really? What is the basis for that conclusion? Ever buy gasoline or shop for groceries? Are consumers enjoying rising inflation-adjusted incomes with ebbing food and energy costs?
Potentially, consumers may not fully appreciate the challenges still awaiting the economy in the second half of 2023. The roughly $2.2 trillion of excess savings that consumers accumulated from fiscal stimulus checks will probably run dry this fall. This means consumers will rely on earned income, credit cards, and other forms of wealth, like home equity, to support spending-at a greater cost. Especially credit cards, whose interest rates have leapt from 14% to 21% over the past year. Material inflation reduction is unlikely to occur without some economic pain. We should await additional data, and for the Fed’s long and variable lags to fully kick in, before declaring a soft-landing victory.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Need to stay vigilant to protect Yuma County
Kudos to the residents of Yuma County for standing strong and making their voices heard in defense of our farmers, affected residents and the community at large regarding the staging of “hazardous waste” in our backyard.
It should be noted that California employs a stricter enforcement of and more stringent designation for substances it has deemed “hazardous waste”. We must exercise discernment in what we allow to cross our state line.
Sadly, Yuma County has long been a garbage receptacle for California. This trend needs to come to a screeching halt. The long-term viability and safety of our community is far more precious than profit and convenience.
Recent events have illuminated the need for a watchful eye not only by our residents and concerned public officials, but should resonate all the way to the state capitol. Recent comments by members of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in the Yuma Sun were encouraging to say the least.
Public relations campaigns can only sanitize discourse and sway opinion to a certain degree.
It is incumbent upon our citizens and elected officials to remain vigilant, become engaged and protect Yuma County for our posterity.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Probably for best company withdrew request for project
I see that SYDCOL has withdrawn their request for an expansion. That is probably best; a more remote location would be better. I appreciate that the Sun gave him a chance to write several articles explaining their plan. I understand there were also some public meetings, probably somewhat contentious.
I know it will get me a lot of disagreement, some hateful, but I would like to apologize to the company. They gave it their best effort to be truthful and forthcoming, but fact, reason, and science will not win against unreasonable fears and NIMBY ism, at least not in today’s America. And no, I do not want to dispute the various facts concerned; it would be pointless and only draw more ire.
The county commissioners are elected and probably see that it is much better for re-election if they would vote “No.” I don’t blame them (much).
Thanks.
Tuman Allen
Yuma