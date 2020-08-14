Yuma Farm Bureau here for Yumans for 100 years
As Yuma County Farm Bureau (YCFB) celebrates 100 years, we can’t help but honor the decades of community involvement with our Yuma families both on and off the farm. As the leading industry in Yuma County, agriculture plays an important role in the success of the community. By ensuring agriculture’s success, we help ensure the success of the community.
Looking back, the volunteers of YCFB addressed issues that had we not been involved would’ve been detrimental to Yuma Agriculture and the greater community. Just in the last two decades YCFB member leaders have worked on regulatory issues dealing with air quality, Karnal bunt and food safety. We have also worked on transportation issues – making sure farm equipment could continue to travel safely on the interstate and local surface streets, as well as ensuring that the Union Pacific railroad plans didn’t cut through productive agricultural ground. We challenged a far-reaching plan to implement a Heritage Area that would have limited how farmers within the designated area would have been allowed to work their farms, ultimately minimizing boundaries, lifting restrictions, and developing a working relationship with Heritage-area stakeholders.
Among the endless examples, these cases show the importance of organizations like YCFB and the value of being a Farm Bureau member. Our volunteer leaders strive to protect and enhance both our industry and community. Yuma Farm Bureau has never just been here for our area farmers … it’s been here for you and will continue to be for the next 100 years!
David Sharp
Yuma Farmer and Yuma County Farm Bureau President
Bible indicates Saturday is Sabbath
I was interested to read the First Take by news editor Rogelio Yubeta Olivas on 8/7/20. I have studied this topic for quite some time. All of our measurements of time are based on movements of heavenly bodies except for the weekly cycle, which seems to be arbitrary. To most people it makes little difference one way or the other, but to Christians it can lead to intense discussions.
Saturday is the Sabbath of the Bible (Exodus 20:8-11) and Jesus said as long as the earth is here, there would be no change of His law (Matt 5:17,18). Yet most Christians worship on Sunday. It seems to me that the Christians who worship on Sunday have to use some creative theories to reconcile their practice with what Jesus said, since there is no evidence in the rest of the scriptures to indicate a change in the Sabbath.
Jim Rickabaugh
Yuma
Much family history to be found in Yuma Pioneer Cemetery
A cousin from Yuma sent me your article on the Yuma Pioneer Cemetery.
I found it very interesting. Back in 1968 my dad’s uncle Ray Hernandez told me about his mother Melquiades Hernandez, who died in 1894 and was buried in the Citizens Cemetery. When he was 10, in 1902, he helped his dad and brother dig up her bones and rebury them in the Pioneer Cemetery. Her husband died in 1910 and is also buried there. So I have two great grandparents, one grandmother and several aunts and uncles and cousins buried there.
Alex Magdaleno
Camarillo, Calif.
America needs to wake up on socialism
We are allowing socialism to change our history. Their contention is we are a racial society and must void out our past history. This is done by exploiting racism and slavery – starting with the removal of statues, changing street names and anything else they think is racial.
America is caving in to their demands, even in sports – for example, the weak ownership of the Washington Redskins dropping their name Redskins through pressure. Suggestion – rename them the Washington Turkeys. In 1784, Benjamin Franklin preferred the turkey as the American symbol over the eagle because it was a true American native. Since the team, the House and the Senate all reside in D.C. and the House and Senate are full of turkeys, the Washington Turkeys name makes good sense.
On a more serious side, the socialists are breaking in and burning buildings, dismantling the police, wanting open borders and using a mob rule to achieve their goal. We better wake up – what’s in progress is a total collapse of America the way we know it.
Semper Fi.
Ken Taylor
Yuma