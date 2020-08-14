Thumbs down to item in ‘thumbs down’ editorial
This is re: the Yuma Sun editorial board’s Thumbs Up, Thumbs down column about the $2.2 billion the post office has lost and your recommendation that it should consider making changes like maybe fewer delivery days. Tell that to the people who rely on their medications through the mail, people who don’t have internet and depend on the mail to receive and pay their bills.
Come holiday time, will you have another thumbs down, because your packages to your loved ones in a different part of the country don’t arrive on time? Or if in the military, out of the country and complain that the post office should be delivering on more days to insure timeliness? You didn’t mention all the layoffs that would occur since the mail would be delivered a few days a week. You also didn’t give a thumbs down to how Trump admits he is blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes, which was on the following page of your newspaper.
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Drain on tax dollars needs to stop
Reports are that the post office is losing money at an alarming rate – faster than ever. That figures. The need for “snail mail” has declined precipitously in the past few years due to the burgeoning growth of computer use. The growth in technology has been incredible, and it is reasonable to assume that the advances will continue, reducing the need for the post office even more. So, what’s the solution? It makes no economic sense to continue to pour our tax dollars into a failing organization.
I certainly don’t have all the answers, and maybe nobody does, but for starters, how many of us really NEED six days a week mail delivery?
Why not just Monday, Wednesday and Friday? How about the post office charging more for advertising/promotional materials? How about charging mail-order companies more for delivering their products? I’m sure there are a lot more ideas out there. One thing I’ll wager we can count on: No matter what suggestions are forthcoming, the unions will raise some sort of objection because a reduction in operating costs will also lead to a reduction in the number of employees. The unions will try and resist that, probably raising objections that make no sense. There are those who will say that while the unions act under the pretense of caring about the workers, what really concerns them is the loss of income – dues – but make up your own minds on that. What’s absolute is the need to stop the drain of our tax dollars.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
You are responsible for your own safety
I have a question about Rep. Raul Grijalva’s comments in a recent edition of the Yuma Sun paper. He said he caught COVID-19 while at the capitol. My question is was he wearing a mask? If he was wearing a face cover and caught the virus anyway then there might be something to be said about the need for masks and why are we expected to use them if they don’t work? And if he wasn’t wearing a mask then there is no one to blame but himself. After all it was stated there are few mask requirements and no testing requirements in the capitol.
The way I see it is masks are to protect me from other people not to protect other people from me. I think what it comes down to is the person you see in the mirror in the morning is the one responsible for your safety.
Lyle Moody
Yuma
Flag has come to mean more with age, wisdom
I remember reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in elementary school at the beginning of class each day as a course of habit. It was expected and accepted because that was what we did. We were too young and clueless about the inherent importance of the words contained within The Pledge and the Flag. Children were taught to be obedient and respectful.
As I have grown older and hopefully wiser in my senior discount years, I have developed a fondness for the flag I pledged allegiance to. In my view, it represents the blood sacrifices of so many who came before us, giving of themselves to preserve our liberties in a world that rips away individual freedoms at the drop of a hat. When I see someone who desecrates the flag, it angers me beyond words.
“And to the Republic for which it stands.” Our republic is the greatest experiment in human history. It deserves adulation and respect.
“One nation under God.” Our nation has turned away from God in the quest to worship godless things. We have separated God from the classroom, our relationships and most egregious of all, separation from our spiritual redemption.
“With liberty and justice for all.” There have been periods in our nation’s history that this sentence rings hollow. Wounded Knee, The Trail of Tears, slavery, Jim Crow laws, so many injustices. We have made tremendous strides in addressing these issues as only Americans can.
What we are witnessing today is a fabricated narrative. There are agendas that seek to destroy this sovereign Republic and will use any means necessary to accomplish this goal. When America is lost, the world is lost.
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and our children’s children say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.” – Ronald Reagan
Rusty Washum
Yuma