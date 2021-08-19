All have obligation to leave world better place for kids
All of us have a tremendous, heart-felt obligation to leave this world a better place for our children and grandchildren. This is a fundamental charge of our humanity.
The sad fact is that the majority of politicians, bureaucrats and agenda-driven special interest groups are busy redefining what our culture and heritage will look like. As if they are uniquely qualified to lecture us about a moral existence. One only needs to take a snapshot of our present day society to realize what an abject failure the tenets of progressive doctrine have brought us.
Children need to be Children. No unrealistic expectations. No gender manipulation. No exposure to the phobias and eccentricities of an adult population that has never come to terms with its own self-destructive nature. Let them blossom and provide them a sage way forward.
“I would give no thought of what the world might say of me, if I could only transmit to posterity the reputation of an honest man.” – Sam Houston
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Thanks to parents, players of YYHL
Do you know there is an In-line hockey league in Yuma?
The Yuma Youth Hockey League (YYHL) has both a rec season and a travel league called Yuma Blaze.
The teams travel all over Arizona as well as into California.
Our 14U team traveled all the way to St. Louis where they played in the semi final.
YYHL rec season is getting ready to start through the Parks and Recreation Department.
Travel starts in December through May/June.
Thank you to all the players and parents
Jean Pool
Yuma
Government should focus on solutions for health care
When it comes to America’s healthcare system, Medicare is critically important of course, but it’s important to remember that it was designed to meet the very specific health care needs of seniors. That is why we shouldn’t flood the program with tens of millions of new beneficiaries with some of these Medicare expansion proposals in Congress. These proposals could reduce access and increase waiting times for the seniors who have been paying into the program their entire working lives. That does not seem right or fair. As necessary as it is for so many seniors, Medicare is already on shaky financial ground as it is. Congress should focus on passing real, achievable solutions that will strengthen health care nationwide without jeopardizing it for anyone through bad policy like Medicare at 60 or even some sort of government run public option. Our leaders can do that by strengthening and building on the system we have now.
Maria Martinez
Yuma
Governors should be held accountable on COVID actions
I listened to the poppycock from the governors of the states who don’t get the dangers of COVID 19. Perhaps several things need to be done to remind them along with their citizens; they need to be held accountable for the deaths occurring, They need to speak for the children, this is not about rights, parents’ rights, or that masks are a hindrance to learning. Adults can make some foolish decisions based upon false narratives, so if they don’t want to mask-up, or get a vaccine, that is their problem. However, at what cost to their neighbors, neighbors’ children, their children, teachers, and people who meet them in daily occurrences?
The governors of Arizona, Texas and Florida should be held accountable. The issue is one of medical necessity. They are playing with your children’s lives.
I do not wish any harm to anyone. Mothers need to take the lead to protect their children, they cannot wait for the politicians to smarten up.
So I say, “Everybody get your vaccination and mask-up for the good of the community, state and the nation.”
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
What’s up with smoke from Mexico?
Recently there was discussion about cleaner air for southern central and eastern California. I saw NO MENTION of the frequent large columns and clouds of black smoke filling the air to the immediate west of Yuma. It appears to originate from the same area weekly if not daily. It looks like this is a Mexico problem. Is this a sensitive issue that no one will address?
Dennis Stoeser
Yuma
Afghanistan situation brings a few words to mind
Watching everything going on in Afghanistan these past few days, a few words came to mind, in no particular order:
Alarming, Chaotic, Horrid
Puerile, Dreadful, Nescient
Appalling, Banal, Disgusting
Asinine, Inept, Ignorant
Insipient, Abominable, Despicable
Precipitous, Catastrophic, Contemptible
Inimical
Many thanks to the Biden administration.
Gene Lemon
Yuma