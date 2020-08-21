Help in finding family pets much appreciated
Our family would like to thank these following individuals who assisted in the safe return of our family pets. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Penny, for her prompt attention and concern in finding our doggies. Also a gentleman by the first name of David, who is the site manager of the commercial construction of a living center presently being built behind the Pizza Hut on Fortuna Road. Also to a very special young lady on-call attendant at the Comfort Inn and Suites located next to Pizza Hut on Fortuna Road. I apologize for not getting her name but thank you so much for attending to our doggies by giving them water while you kept them safe.
Our fearless pets left our yard because of the violent winds that came through our wonderful community of Yuma, and blew our gates open.
I am writing this letter to debunk “defund law enforcement” movement, being espoused by socialist and communist-minded lost souls. Next time you need law enforcement help call the leaders of BLM or any Democrat official to come save you or your pets.
German Canales
Yuma
No mask is testing Darwin’s theory
Some people want us to test Darwin’s theory, survival of the fittest. We could see if the gene pool improves after they die when they did not wear a mask or use a seat belt, or after their children die when they were not placed in a car seat.
Freedom of choice does not mean you can choose to drive while intoxicated.
If you choose not to use a seat belt, it is only your life at risk. Your driving drunk or not wearing a mask puts other people at risk.
Richard Jennings
Yuma
Political parties need to stay out of gutter
Fabrications by the GOP are ripe this political season. We are bombarded with false claims about Biden and schools, the so-called defunding of police, and now Trump wants to play the birther card again against Sen. Harris. How low can the GOP go to protect the Trump destruction of our country? Perhaps he uses Qanon for his source material? People can disagree on the policies and the candidates, but we must refrain from being in the gutter. Democrats and Republicans need to stop going into the gutter.
It is time that the press corps questions Trump on his remarks on all subjects. He needs to be challenged about his assertions. Trump’s GOP, I believe, has sold its soul to the fringe elements on the right and it is destroying the GOP Party from within.
Do I have questions on what Biden might do? Yes I do. I will withhold judgment until I have enough facts.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Adults should be able to make own decisions
Watching the news over the last three months can cause one to wonder if we can place our faith in the hands of “experts,” specifically the doctors as it relates to the advice they are giving us regarding COVID-19. It seems like the best methods for dealing with this virus depends on which network one is watching. That’s sort of disconcerting.
Like a lot of folks, I’ve read about and listened to all sorts of opinions and theories in an effort to sort out what is simply opinion from whatever facts are available. For those of us who are not in the medical field, and are well aware of our lack of expertise in that field, it is understandable that we can be perplexed when so much that is declared fact is refuted by something different that is also called fact, both “facts” coming from professionals in the medical industry.
For me, one aspect of this virus that seems to be consistent is how little the youngsters are affected. Then I look at those things that aren’t talked about very much, that being the shared assessment of the psychological damages, for both the kids and the families as a whole, that have arisen because kids have been kept out of school. So, all that said, here’s where I’m going with this: OPEN THE SCHOOLS!
While I’m at it, OPEN ALL businesses. Let people go back to work. As an adult I can take care of myself, as can anybody else. Businesses can do their part. If a restaurant doesn’t limit the number of customers they have and/or keep enough space between tables, I’ll go to one that does. If the bar doesn’t remove every other stool, I’ll go to the one that does. I’ll wear a mask when I’m out and about, which protects others from me. We can’t create a sterile, perfectly safe world; some people will get sick, but others will have a car wreck, or trip and break an arm. That’s life.
Keeping businesses closed is causing more problems than it solves.
Until they get a vaccine and a treatment for this virus, we, the citizens, can handle it. What we can’t do, unfortunately, is eliminate the disgusting politicization and the fear mongering that has occurred, but we can remember who was behind it when Nov. rolls around.
Gene Lemon
Yuma