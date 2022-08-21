Thanks to person who turned in missing tablet
I would like to extend a big THANK YOU to the person who found my tablet in the area of Carver Park and turned it into the Yuma Police Department. Officer McClellan contacted me that it had been found and turned in, in perfect condition.
The honesty and integrity of the finder is refreshing in today’s environment.
I understand that an in-person thank you may not be possible; I only hope that this individual is reading this letter and understands how important his/her act is, as insignificant as it may seem. Again, thank you for your honesty.
Time for Congress to act on Open Apps Market Act
Imagine my surprise when I opened your paper the other morning and read that Congress was passing bipartisan legislation, like the CHIPs Act the president signed into law. It is about time they started playing well in the sandbox and get important legislation passed into law.
Another important bipartisan piece of legislation that both houses of Congress are considering is the Open App Markets Act. This seeks to fix many of the monopolistic tendencies of Apple and Google. These tendencies make it hard for independent app developers to turn a profit, and cost us, the consumers, a lot of hard earned cash. We also lose out due to the good apps that never make it into the app markets.
It is time for Congress to act. We need them to pass this important piece of legislation that benefits us all.
Governor on right track in closing border wall
My family and I are absolutely in favor of Governor Ducey closing the border wall in Arizona. The federal government is ignorant and negligent in regards to what border cities must endure.
Thank you, Governor Ducey.
Inflation here is better than in other countries
The U.S. sometimes seems as politically stable as Argentina or Venezuela, but at least our inflation rate is a lot lower. The consumer price index rose 8.5% in July on an annualized basis just below expectations but far below Argentina’s inflation rate of 71% and far below Venezuela’s inflation rate of 650%. How about Zimbabwe? Its annualized inflation rate is 257%. The central bank of Zimbabwe has raised its benchmark rate from 80% to a fresh record of 200%. Argentina just raised their key rates to 69.5% to as it tries to contain soaring inflation. At times, prices in Venezuela have changed so rapidly that stores stopped putting price tags on merchandise and instructed customers to simply ask employees what each item cost that day. This level of runaway inflation, hyperinflation, is usually caused by government overspending as a result of war, regime change, or socioeconomic circumstances that decrease funding from tax revenue and printing large amounts of additional money to cover its expenditures. So, if you are contemplating a vacation in these countries, keep these figures in mind. Caveat Emptor.
Voting is a matter of protecting our Republic
To the citizens of Yuma, city and county, did you vote in the primaries? The turnout numbers printed in the Yuma Sun were pathetically low. Will you be voting in November? If not, why not? And please, no lame excuses! Anyone who wants to vote can find a way to do so – it’s not that difficult.
There are those who think their vote doesn’t matter, but it does. Maybe you don’t bother because you are doing well in life and you don’t feel you need the government, or maybe you don’t trust or respect them. All that is understandable, but think about this: If too many people think like that and don’t bother to vote, there may come a day when your freedoms, which afforded you the opportunity to be successful, will be gone! Then what?
Keep in mind that those who want government handouts (freebies) will vote for those who promise those things to them, at your expense. Then there are those who don’t have a clue, voting for whomever family and friends tell them to, or hand over their mail in ballots to others to fill out.
The point is, looking at what has happened, and is happening, to our country of late, voting is more important than ever. It’s a matter of protecting our Republic. Think about it.