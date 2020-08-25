November election is a troubling one
I have had a blessed life. I grew up in a time when we were taught to respect our teachers, our parents and law enforcement.
Life was simple. Stingray bikes and banana seats. M&Ms and chocolate milk. Mom made macaroni and cheese from scratch with a top crust that was decadent. Lemon meringue and custard pies. I should weigh 300 pounds.
We would ride our bikes for miles during the day without a care in the world. We didn’t have a fear of child abductions. Our greatest concern was a flat tire. If we were lost, neighbors would find us. If we were disrespectful, our neighbors would correct us. If we needed help, our neighbors would help us. Lots of people were concerned about our well-being.
When I was in 5th grade at Rolle School, our teacher Miss Green introduced our class to politics. I always found it ironic that her last name was Green but she was black. To this day, I still remember her having the greatest impact on my world view of any teacher or adult in my life. She was no nonsense but at the same time caring about her “Squirts” as she so lovingly referred to us. I will never forget her. Dorothy Green was the gold standard of education.
Under her direction, we held a class vote for president at the time in 1968. She seemed somewhat disappointed that students voted in favor of Nixon over Humphrey. Upon reflection, perhaps we all made a mistake on that one.
Fast forward to the mess we find ourselves in. My grandsons didn’t willingly acquiesce their childhood to satisfy some feckless government bureaucrat. We should not sacrifice our God given rights to placate a soulless culture singularly focused on collectivist mediocrity. Our posterity deserves a better outcome.
My greatest regret is that my grandsons will never experience the childhood I was blessed with. We have become a culture of moral relativism, a society in chaos and the disappointment of a world in disarray. Regardless of what anyone proclaims, everyone looks to our example.
I detest politics and politicians. That being said, this November troubles me beyond words.
Our Constitutional liberties, our God given freedoms, our right to 2nd Amendment protections and any semblance of normalcy is at stake. Choose wisely.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
USPS not successful in delivering mail
Saw the story in Sunday morning’s Yuma Sun about protecting the United States Postal Service and its legion of dedicated employees. How nice.
Now, I would like to share the United States Postal Service as experienced by myself and some of my neighbors. I live in Savant Estates just east of the Walmart located on 32nd St. I have lived here for over six years and for over six years, I have served as the neighborhood letter carrier. Let me explain, on a regular basis, I have opened up my mailbox, with my house number written on it, and I have received mail addressed to one of my neighbors and so my neighbors get to play letter carrier also, they have received mail addressed to me in their mailbox.
I have made several attempts to get the situation corrected but to no avail. For you see, when I call the local post office, I get either a busy signal or it will ring, ring and ring and ring several times before, maybe someone will finally answer. I explain in great detail the problems we are having to the person on the line. I have been reassured time and time again that the service will improve. I have even filed official complaints with USPS in Washington. Some of my neighbors have gone so far as to reach out to Congressman Paul Gosar.
With the United States Postal Service’s inability to deal with, to handle, and more importantly, correct mail delivery service in one small neighborhood, how can they be trusted to deal with and handle our voting?
Gotta go for now, need to check my neighbor’s mail.
Gregory Gardner
Yuma