Senator is true leader, deserves support
Voters want to see cooperation and bipartisanship. We are asking for leadership and not extreme positions that prevent the work of the people from being accomplished. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is doing just that. She is working with fellow senators from both sides of the aisle to get our country back on its feet. She is part of the group of senators that got the infrastructure bill passed. Before that, she was helping small businesses secure PPE. She restructured her staff to provide a team dedicated to securing PPE. She has helped get the funding back to our military bases. The senator has and continues to assist veterans. We elected her to the Senate to work for the state of Arizona and our country and she doing just that.
Many congressmen and women want to eliminate the filibuster. Senator Sinema is one of a handful who are attempting to keep it.
A filibuster requires legislation to receive 60 votes in the Senate to pass. This requires votes from both parties to pass any legislation. Senator Sinema is being pressured from all sides on this issue. She is working with all her fellow congresswomen and men to modify the filibuster but not eliminate it.
I understand there is frustration regarding the Voter’s Bill of Rights. I’m frustrated as well. Eliminating the filibuster is not the answer if a compromise can be attained. The filibuster is used by the minority to prevent bad legislation from passing. The majority in both the House and the Senate changes over time and the filibuster prevents the majority from overreaching when they come in to power.
Senator Sinema is working to find common ground that will allow all voters the right to vote without destroying the rules our Democracy is based upon. She needs all of us to believe that her efforts will result in real solutions.
She is a true leader and deserves our support.
Lynne Pancrazi
Yuma
Opinion pieces were much appreciated
Thank you Gene Lemon and Mike Shelton for your letters to the editor.
Gene, for your letter on July 22 re: “the youth of a nation are the trustees of posterity.”
As a retired teacher and now a great-grandmother, I also am concerned for children in our present school systems, as well as their home environments. These innocent, young and future citizens need to be heard. They need to be loved, to feel wanted. Sometimes they have days, as we adults do, when they need someone they can trust to listen to their events of the day. Parents as well as teachers should be alert to see and feel a child’s need beyond the classroom. Adults are not paying attention!
Mike, I have read your columns of the past and I sincerely appreciate the one in the Aug. 6 publication in the Sun. You are one of a few professionals who sees beyond the desks and the walls that surround our students. I truly appreciate your comment – “school is a concept, not a place.”
And also your views on dressing professionally – I see so many teachers dressed as if they are going on a picnic.
Lastly, but so important, is the positive and trusting environment that a child will feel in that classroom.
Thanks to both of you. Technology is taking over our children! We need to step in with our hearts and souls.
Mary Montana
Yuma
An Ode: “Something I’ve Noticed”
Throughout my life I can’t count the times
I’ve heard this being said to me
Don’t ever discuss POLITICS or RELIGION
Because two will seldom agree.
Where for years I could not understand this
I figured out why its being said
It’s due to the fact most lack in knowledge
That it’s like conversing with the dead.
When it comes to the Bible and you bring up a topic
They will ask “Where does it say that?”
That in point it out seldom do they get it
And they’ll ask “Is this really a fact?”
In bringing up the subject of Washington
And you mention the word socialism
Most have little idea as to what its about
And show signs of skepticism.
So when speaking with others the reason you’re told
To avoid speaking politics or religion
It’s due to the fact others have little knowledge
And it puts them in a stupid position.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma