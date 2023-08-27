Intersection needs some pothole attention
It would really be nice if the northwest corner of Avenue 3E and 32nd Street could have those potholes filled in to make a better transition when making a right hand turn on to 32nd.
Would really appreciate it.
Jean Pool
Foothills
Time to forget past, get nation on right path
I read with interest the Opinion page in the Aug. 24 paper. The author is probably right. We don’t really need Trump or Biden next year. They both have too much baggage, and quite frankly, are just too old. Trump, I believe will be near 78, and Biden will be 82. The author of the opinion page asked a valid question.
I have thought about this, and my husband and I have had some good discussions. Although I am a Democrat, I lean toward the moderate side. I was thinking perhaps someone like Joe Manchin, or perhaps Larry Hogan. Larry is a Republican, but he is sort of middle of the road. I don’t know what the answer is to next year. My grandchildren can vote now, and they even said if Trump or Biden were to run, they wouldn’t vote. I hate to say it, but I agree with them.
It seems like Trump tried to undo everything Obama did, and then Biden came along and tried to undo everything Trump did.
Let’s forget about the past, move forward, and get this nation on the right path. Thank you for letting me vent.
Mary Lacey
Yuma
Vote for office won’t be for a Democrat
Your editorial on Aug. 24 invited readers to name who they would select to be POTUS. For me, I’m not yet ready to name anyone, but I will say this: It won’t be a Democrat. I’ll explain.
What is (or should be) obvious is that our federal government is a convoluted mess; one doesn’t have to be very percipient to understand that. Both parties are complicit. What we need to do now is select a POTUS who has the courage to “buck the system” and a Congress that will support him. There isn’t a Democrat that fits that description, and if one studies the voting records – who voted for what – it is obvious that the control of Congress needs to be taken from the Democrats.
With too many voters, it seems a form of basic pedagogy is needed; if they don’t see what the liberal administration has done to our country, then a more pedantic approach won’t work. When it comes to knowing what the function of our government is supposed to be, some folks seem to be guilty of abject indifference, caring only about their personal wants, and that applies to people on both ends of the economic spectrum. We must see to it that those types are in the minority.
If we don’t, we will lose our Representative Republic.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Great honor to serve Somerton as new Postmaster
It is a great honor to serve Somerton as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices also serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
Two years ago, we launched Delivering for America (DFA), a 10-year strategic plan to modernize and revitalize the Postal Service. The DFA is a transformational roadmap to building operational excellence, financial stability and a sustainable future for this essential national institution.
In its first two years, DFA has achieved significant and measurable successes. We are improving service, efficiency and our financial outlook – building a new USPS while continuing to meet our universal service mission to deliver mail and packages six and seven days a week. We have aligned our organizational structure for operational excellence, converted 125,000 employees to full-time positions, increased package processing capacity to 60 million per day, and improved our operations with advanced tools, visibility, collaboration, and an aggressive attitude towards performance excellence.
All of this in service of delivering mail and packages to more than 165 million addresses across our nation every day.
On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.
Jesenia Hernandez
Postmaster, Somerton
