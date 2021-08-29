TV programs do have impact on youths
I usually just sort of scan the First Take articles found on the top of page 2 of the Sun because they are usually what I call, “puff pieces,” cute, but little substance; that is not true of the piece written by Randy Hoeft that appeared in the Wednesday, August 25, issue.
Mr. Hoeft, you hit the nail right on the button. Being open minded doesn’t mean you have to have a hole in your head.
I don’t expect every television program to depict parents like Jim and Marion Anderson, nor do I think that every child depicted on these shows should be a Wally or Beaver Cleaver, but the actions and language that can be heard on what passes for family entertainment today is nothing short of disgraceful. As for the “reality shows,” the participants should be confined to a mental institution.
Parents, wake up! Start paying attention to what your children are watching. What they see on TV DOES have an effect, and is setting an example for them that all the Lifebouy soap in the world cannot wash out of their mouth.
J P Melchionne
Yuma
Use Labor Day to celebrate plant-based options
Labor Day offers a powerful reminder of the crucial gains experienced by American workers in the past century.
In 1894, when President Grover Cleveland proclaimed the first Monday in September as Labor Day, Americans worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in abysmal conditions to eke out a living. They were treated as animals.
A century later, animals in factory farms still are.
Mother pigs suffer a lifetime in tight metal stalls. Their babies are torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, crammed into crowded pens for six months, then slaughtered in the dawn of their lives.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained on a concrete floor. Each year, they are artificially impregnated to keep the milk flowing. Their babies are torn from their grieving mothers at birth and slaughtered for veal, so we can drink their milk.
As it did for American workers, relief for these sentient beings is in sight.
Our supermarkets offer a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based burgers, veggie dogs, and meat-free nuggets along with nut-based cheeses, ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Labor Day let’s all celebrate these plant-based options.
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
Vaccine is not about rights – it’s about health
Apparently there was a contract being discussed referencing resource officers and potential duties. I found it worthy of discussion. However, I do not believe Mr. Morris’ concern about following the governor’s executive orders on masks and vaccines was appropriate to the subject at hand.
Second, the ability to protect children in school because of COVID 19 is ultimately the schools not the parents when it is being addressed as a political issue. Parents should communicate with schools, but wearing a mask or getting the vaccine is not a rights issue, it is a health Issue.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Congress should put Arizonans first
No one was sure what COVID-19’s pandemic impact would be on our community, let alone the world. Not only did my entire family catch COVID-19 in 2020, but we’ve now caught the Delta variant, not because we aren’t careful, but because of how rampant it is in our community. The trouble breathing, the daily coughing fits, chills, and debilitating migraines have all knocked our family to its knees. However, nothing has been worse than knowing that my mother in law is currently going through cancer treatment and that she is the most susceptible to the worst parts of the virus.
And now, as we enter another dark phase during this pandemic, we find out that Congress is considering changes to the Medicare Part D program – the noninterference clause – that protects access to life saving medication for our seniors and those with disabilities. We had trouble accessing vaccines early on and now our most vulnerable are likely going to be facing restrictions on the medications they need the most? Why do we continue to hurt those who need the most help, those who need the most access to life saving medications?
We need our leaders in Congress to finally think about Arizonans and to put us first.
Mireya Arroyo
Yuma