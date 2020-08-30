Watch out for latest phone call scam
Just another scam to report. I have received recorded calls reportedly from the Social Security Administration. I decided to press 1 to talk to a person. When he came on the line, I told him that we are on the “Do not call list.” He indicated that to be taken off the list, I need to pay $500. I essentially let him know that he was full of BS! Unfortunately, there might be some seniors that would fall for this.
Carol Kammer
Yuma
Questions need to be asked on post office changes
It appears strange that an unknowledgeable replacement for the Postmaster General of the United States by the President, after just a very short time, decided to start removing “distinctive blue mailboxes.” It seems strange that with just a very short time on the job, little or no research on the subject, that this individual decides these “distinctive blue mailboxes” have to go.
Maybe Speaker Nancy Pelosi should ask some questions when she calls the House back into session. Such as “Who did this study to remove the ‘distinctive blue mailboxes?’” “What is the major political party where these ‘distinctive blue mailboxes ‘are being removed?” “What are the states where these ‘distinctive blue mailboxes’ are located?”
Hopefully, someone has the answer as to how much longer and what it is going to take for taxpayers, men, women, Democrats, Republicans, and people of all races, creeds and colors are willing to stand by and allow our rights as United States citizens to be taken away from us by a dictator-style government in Washington, D.C.
Marv Rather
Yuma
P.S. I wonder if anyone has thought of the elderly whose only connection to the outside world is through their mailbox. It could be their only means of receiving medication if they don’t drive, don’t have a car or any relatives living close. Not everyone has a large retirement payment if they even have one, an automobile, cell phone, etc. Just saying!
It’s getting harder to believe who’s telling truth
There’s an old saying, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” There’s also an old saying, “a good scare is worth more than good advice.”
I think as we get older we learn something new every day. Well maybe every other day. Or is it once in a while? They say if you want to get ahead in life, a jump start on everyone else, you need to start each day early, with a purpose.
“The early bird gets the early worm.” On the other hand, if you want to enjoy the trip, slow down and smell the roses? It’s the “second mouse who gets the cheese.” Slow down, you’re driving too fast.
I don’t know about anyone else, but it seems like every time I turn my favorite news hour on, or find my favorite opinionated talking head, it seems like it’s getting harder, and harder to believe who’s telling the truth.
I didn’t watch the virtual DNC Convention mainly because I’m not interested in what any of the speakers have to say. After catching a part here, a part there, on this show, or that show, I realized I didn’t miss much of anything. Being that most of what I did hear was pretty viral. It only takes me about 10-15 minutes of hearing how bad things are about our America, or our President, to realize either someone doesn’t know what they’re talking about or, they’re on the wrong page of the TV guide.
I heard a “life’s lesson” story the other day. Goes kinda like this: an old mountain lion killed a bull. A great prize. He just kept eating, and eating, until he had eaten the whole thing. He was so happy to have a full belly he started roaring loudly, over and over. Louder and louder. Boom! A rancher following the roar, shot him dead. The moral of the story? When you’re full of bull, it’s best to keep your mouth shut.
Fred Richard
Wellton