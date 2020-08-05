Fences between house, pool make a difference
Swimming pools here in hot Yuma are plentiful and inviting – dangerous also – two situations which must be addressed as one. The true danger has already been demonstrated this summer. Three lives have been lost – three toddlers’ curiosity leading them directly to an available, inviting pool in the backyard, where their little lives ended, tragically and unnecessarily.
A fence between the house and pool could have saved those little lives. Please folks, put a fence BETWEEN THE HOUSE AND POOL. It’s not really a fenced pool if it doesn’t have that. A secure barrier separating house and pool would have saved these children’s lives!
Jean Rivers
Yuma
Kneeling for anthem is offensive
On a recent sports page, players and coaches of the Pelicans and Jazz knelt for the National Anthem in support of BLM. Now, I am offended... again. The quickest way to discredit your message and yourselves is to disrespect our flag and National Anthem.
If I learned one thing in the Marine Corps, when stuff hits the fan, nobody cares what you look like on the outside, we all bleed red! Listen up people. ALL LIVES MATTER!
Roger Jones, USMC ‘64 – ‘70
Foothills
Winter visitors do much for the community
As many of you remember, my husband and I have been involved with local musicians in fundraising projects in Yuma, which we did for 15 years. We read the articles in the Sun about the financial impact by the loss of our returning winter visitors here and other states.
There is more than the loss of income for the areas, it is about what other things these folks do for our local community. Their compassion for the less fortunate in our community should be recognized. Many Canadians and others donate their time at the hospital and the Mission, and our Jamborees would not have been the success they were if it had not been for their musical ability and all their help in time and money donations.
We asked a Canadian who worked with us on raising money for our local veterans as to why they did it, as it was not even their country? His reply was, “We feel it is an honor to do it!”
To us it is an honor to have them. To Jim and I, the companionship and the comradery we have had and enjoyed cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Since we started our Jamborees, around 200 of the musicians who dedicated time and money are no longer coming, many have passed on, and age caught up with many more. They are a delightful addition to all who take the time to enjoy their company. No matter where you come from God Bless each of you and we pray for your return!
Jim and Mickey Kindle
Yuma
Pride in America today is gone
It’s apparent that today’s youth has no pride in America. They don’t respect elders, authority or elected officials. The only people that salute our cherished flag anymore are those in the military or those that have been.
To me, part of the blame for this should fall on our elected officials that go to Washington and do nothing but stonewall against the other party. The rest of the blame should fall on the education system. Our teachers have brainwashed our children into believing that they come first and their parents and the government should provide for them
Kids today have no conception of history and how our country came into being in the first place. They have no idea what people had to give up to become an infant nation. They only understand and believe that this country owes them a comfortable life.
It seems to me that the only thing they are really demonstrating and rioting for is to eliminate authority. They can’t stand the word “NO!”
Remind me to never vote again. It doesn’t make any difference.
Jim Meek
Foothills