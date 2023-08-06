Need to encourage non-hazardous waste projects

The Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023, Associated Press article by Isabella O’Malley (reprinted by The Sun but not a Sun reporter) titled “1st generation solar panels will wear out” was an excellent article about a company, We Recycle Solar, right here in Yuma that is addressing a great need of the solar power industry as first generation panels begin to age out and be replaced.

