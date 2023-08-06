Need to encourage non-hazardous waste projects
The Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023, Associated Press article by Isabella O’Malley (reprinted by The Sun but not a Sun reporter) titled “1st generation solar panels will wear out” was an excellent article about a company, We Recycle Solar, right here in Yuma that is addressing a great need of the solar power industry as first generation panels begin to age out and be replaced.
What a great example of one clean industry recycling products from another clean industry.
This is the type of NON-HAZARDOUS waste handling and recycling that we need to be encouraging to locate here versus HAZARDOUS waste from neighboring states that can’t legally process their own waste due to their determination that their own waste is too hazardous to be processed in their own state.
Thank you We Recycle Solar for choosing Yuma to locate your business in. I think that qualifies for a “thumbs up”!
EPA proposal would hurt Arizona
As Chairwoman of the Senate Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee, I am always concerned when regulators embark on rules that would severely hinder our state’s economy. That’s why I am alarmed by the recent efforts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ratchet up ambient air quality standards.
The EPA is racing to finalize new limits on fine particles called particulate matter (PM) 2.5. The EPA’s proposal would significantly tighten the existing PM2.5 standards and cause many parts of Arizona to fall into “nonattainment.” This designation translates to additional permitting hurdles for a range of industries from manufacturing to agriculture. A recent study from the National Association of Manufacturers projects the new PM2.5 regulations will cost Arizona 1,300 jobs and $500 million in economic impact.
Arizona communities that are unable to comply with these rules also face restricted funding for infrastructure projects and a maze of permits for new semiconductor facilities. Someone should tell President Biden’s chief economic policy advisor, Lael Brainard, who has been touting these investments left and right.
My concerns with this proposal stem not only from my position in the Senate but from my experience running a four-generation dairy farm. I have seen firsthand the harm that misguided EPA regulations have imposed on members of Arizona’s agricultural community. It’s no wonder that the PM2.5 proposal has earned strong pushback from the Arizona Farm Bureau.
The EPA should not move forward with air regulations that will upend the Arizona economy.
State Sen. Sine Kerr (R-Buckeye)
Chairwoman, Senate Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water
Action needed on Avenue 10E intersection
Yet another accident at the intersection of South Frontage Road and Avenue 10E! What is the criteria to get a traffic control light installed? Is it based on the number of accidents/deaths? There’s a traffic control light at Payson and South Frontage and Scottsdale and South Frontage with an equal or greater amount of traffic at 10E and South Frontage. Action should be taken immediately!
Poli, poly not to be confused
While I wholeheartedly agree with Gary Wright’s sentiment in his letter published on July 30, I cannot stand by and let the etymological inaccuracy of “POLI” prevail. POLI does not refer to the many. That is reserved for “Poly.” Rather, POLI is derived from the Greek polis or polites, meaning city or citizens. It clearly refers to governance by the people.
A few things to think about at next red light
Having twice been rear-ended while sitting at a red light, my anxiety level always jumps up a notch or two when I see another motorist zooming up behind me to finally stop when he’s so close I can’t even see the hood of his car in my rearview mirror. For some reason, a lot of drivers do that.
Here’s an important tip gleaned from my 64 years of driving experience plus two immediate family members in law enforcement:
Always stop far enough behind so you can see both my rear tires resting on the pavement. That way:
(a) If my car stalls out, you’ll be able to simply go around me.
(b) If you should get bumped from the rear while you’re sitting nose-to-butt with my car, you will then rear-end me and you’ll be liable for the damage, just like the careless motorist who started the chain reaction. (Your auto insurance premiums will then skyrocket.)
Just a couple things to think about during your next red light.