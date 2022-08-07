Save democracy this November by voting
The results of Tuesday’s Primary has shown us the decline of the Arizona Grand Old Party (GOP), the conservative principles of the Republican Party are dying, and the rise of the Arizona Goats of Trump (GOT), with the birth of its cult-like following of the Trumpican Party is becoming real. The (GOP) that allowed their (GOT) leaders to censure patriots like John McCain, Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake and Rusty Bowers have made the old adage “If you want the sheep to follow, you have to have goats to lead them,” is becoming a reality in our state and that is a sad thing to see.
Arizonans, whether Democrat, Republican, or Independent, if you love democracy and patriotism and our state, then VOTE this November!
We cannot let the GOT lead us as they are leading the GOP.
How many bridges could be fixed with wall funds?
Every time I go by or see a picture of the border wall, I can’t help but wonder how many bridges in the United States could have been repaired with the money spent on that wall.
Program to get people on feet is good idea
I saw in a Sunday issue that the city plans to spend $2.73 million to build apartments for the needy. This will also require constant flow of money for operating expenses and utilities. I hope they would request bids for a building and consider dorm-style studio apartments. For the poor, these should be temporary housing while they save money for more permanent housing. For the handicapped, they would need more permanent assistance, and employment help, if possible. The homeless also need temporary housing while they save for their own place. If they need treatment, the Crossroads Mission does an excellent job of housing and services for the homeless. This building should offer a cafeteria and childcare. Everyone there should try to contribute something to the upkeep expenses, if able. This type of assistance to our community is needed and should be provided, even if it costs more.
A government program should be available to help people get on their feet, not keep them in dependency, and would be a wise use of taxpayer money.
Looking for good Samaritan to say thanks
I am writing this letter to see if I can locate a wonderful woman who helped me when I fell at Home Depot on Sunday, July 3. Out of nowhere, this woman appeared and she offered to pick me up. I told her she could help my husband to pick me up and she said I will just grab you and do a bear hug and lift you. I wasn’t sure she could do that but she grabbed me in a bear hug and lifted me up like I was a feather. I then got my basket and told her I was OK and I could walk out of the store. I went a few steps and my legs buckled and down I went again on the floor. She was still there and saw me fall again and she went down and lifted me up the same way again with a bear hug.
She offered to go and get me a scooter so I could get to my car. During my ordeal she mentioned that her mother had fallen and she had to pick her up like she did me, and that she had passed away about a month ago. Our condolences were given to her but I feel I just didn’t do enough and I didn’t take the time to express my thanks to her. She gave me her name but I’m sorry I cannot remember her name. Please have her call 928-210-4318 and ask for Mousie.
Are illnesses really a deliberate distraction?
For some reason or other, I am of the belief that whether it’s the coronavirus or this so called monkey pox we are hearing about, I feel that they are deliberately being released as a distraction to what all is going on behind the scenes. In other words, if we are intentionally being kept in fear, this makes us unaware of what’s really going on. As far as school children being told to mask up once again, know that they are being damaged emotionally, and not getting a grasp on what it takes to make it in this world.
That if the majority of people are not able to read through all of this, know that a wakeup call is coming.
If you are a person of means and you can afford to purchase an electric vehicle, don’t give into these socialists whose ultimate goal is to force us into submission.
My biggest fear is that when people really wake up to what’s occurring, they’ll be jumping off bridges.
Possibly they will come to understand this when they find our grocery stores completely out of stock, and they take note of many of those costly motorhomes parked in people’s yards and merely used as guest bedrooms.
The only problem is however, the guests won’t be able to afford the fuel it takes to come visit them.
The response I get from most I meet up with is that I should think positive. But how does one do this when our country is being undermined before our very own eyes?
What we are seeing is a wakeup call to get our houses in order for that grand event we were taught about in Sunday school when we were merely children.