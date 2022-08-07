Save democracy this November by voting

The results of Tuesday’s Primary has shown us the decline of the Arizona Grand Old Party (GOP), the conservative principles of the Republican Party are dying, and the rise of the Arizona Goats of Trump (GOT), with the birth of its cult-like following of the Trumpican Party is becoming real. The (GOP) that allowed their (GOT) leaders to censure patriots like John McCain, Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake and Rusty Bowers have made the old adage “If you want the sheep to follow, you have to have goats to lead them,” is becoming a reality in our state and that is a sad thing to see.

