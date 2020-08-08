Where did money go in coronavirus fight?
I heard from the president during his press conference today, 8/5/2020, that Arizona has received $18 billion to fight the coronavirus. Where did that money go? How much PPE was bought by state? And most importantly, with need for current up-to-date testing, why are we still lagging in obtaining the results back in a timely manner? One last question, how is Arizona handling the economic needs of our citizens?
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Left turn signal needed at Foothills intersection
I would like to know why we can’t have a left turn signal at Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road. I have seen several close calls at that intersection.
It would be a good safety precaution.
Diane Jackson
Yuma
God bless the Marines, sailor lost in accident
I wrote my first Letter to the Editor back in 1992/93 when the Arizona voters got it right, and with the threat of losing the 1993 Super Bowl, voted to make a Martin Luther King Day.
I have written my share of letters in that 27-28 year span. I have commented on many subjects or events. Without a doubt, I can honestly say that the subject, or event, that gets my very utmost passionate effort is the tragic death of our men and women of our armed forces/military. It does not matter if the tragedy claims the lives of soldiers, sailors, airmen, National or Coast Guard or Marines. No service member’s death is more important or sadder than the next. All died for America.
Being a former Marine, my heart sinks a little deeper when accidents like the Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) happen. Most combat Marines (grunts) choose to be a combat Marine. They don’t want to be clerks, cooks or Marines with a job on base. The AAV is the key to taking Marines to the fight, anywhere in the world in 24 hrs. They can be launched from sea or dropped from the air.
The first vehicles into Baghdad were AAVs. My son was on one of them. Combat Marines are either attached to Mechanized Assault (AAV) or Helicopters. These are the two options for getting the grunts to where they’re going to engage the enemy. The AAV weighs 27 tons, can carry 21 plus Marines. A platoon of AAVs consists of 12 and can transport a company of 130+ combat ready Marines. They are loaded with 50 caliber guns and Mark 19 grenade launchers. These are tough dudes. To quote Eleanor Roosevelt.
“The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale, and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps.” Taking Iwo Jima was crucial to the war. Pilots may have had to ditch in the sea if we had failed.
Admiral Nimitz said of the Marines and sailors on Iwo Jima, “Uncommon Valor was a common virtue.”
God bless the Marines, God bless the sailor. Rest in peace. God bless the families and God bless America.
Semper Fidelis.
Fred Richard
Wellton
Taxpayers are paying dearly for border wall
The first thing I noticed when I saw the front page photo of the 6-24-2020 edition of the Yuma Sun was the current occupant of the White House. I thought once again, “Look at me, look what I have built!” Well I believe this is a new low, even for a guy with his past. Notice who took the top line on (this tribute to himself) this border wall plaque. He has once again placed himself and his own interests above those of the United States of America. He even has his name in a much larger font than the United States of America. I couldn’t squint in all of the text, guess l’d have to take a ride to the border to see who all are cited in this scheme. After all of that, one must remember the campaign promise, we will build a border wall and Mexico will pay for it. Another broken promise. He and his administration misappropriated funding intended for the support of our military to build this “monument to himself.” We, the American citizens, through our tax dollars are paying dearly for this wall. What else could we expect?
Stephen J Kratohwil
Yuma Foothills