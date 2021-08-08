Support by local community is much appreciated
A facility improvement fundraising endeavor was spearheaded by Alan Perkins, a member of American Legion Post #56, and included a newspaper article appearing in the Feb. 15th edition of the Yuma Sun which drew considerable attention to our situation.
As a result of this newspaper article and the persistence of Alan Perkins, the response from the generous Yuma business community as well as untold individuals was overwhelming to say the least. Through your generosity we were able to acquire new equipment and conduct much needed necessary repairs to the Floyd G. Jefferson Post #56 of the American Legion, a 501 © (19) veterans nonprofit organization Tax ID #86-0188595.
We are in the process of modernizing, upgrading and bringing our facility out of the dark ages, so that we may operate more efficiently and provide much needed services to our veterans and military personnel. Once again, thank you to the Yuma Community for your unselfish generosity.
For God and Country.
The officers and members of Floyd G. Jefferson American Legion Post #56
Yuma
Why does infrastructure bill contain money for Canada?
This great and wonderful Infrastructure bill that seems to be lingering in Congress to receive votes does not contain the projects that make our beloved USA better. The one I am referring to is the inclusion of money for a highway in Canada. Why are we building highways in Canada? Don’t we have enough bad roads and highways here, and don’t they have enough tax money to take care of their own highways?
Thank you!
Apryl Brand
Yuma
Foothills roads fail to make positive first impression
In my daily travels each day around the Foothills area, I am appalled at the amount of trash that is alongside the North and South Frontage Roads and the freeway, which is the first impression of Yuma from the east. What must people new to the Yuma area think of our city, whether they are passing through or considering staying?
I have lived in the Foothills for 20 years and it is the worst I have seen. COVID and other excuses cannot be the reason we have let this happen. Yes, other excuses might be it is summer, it’s hot, the wind is blowing, it’s monsoon season.
Recently between 32nd Street and Avenue 10E there were three large full black trash bags along the side of the road, which had been in the middle of the road previously. Thankfully someone threw them off the road. There are cardboard boxes, blown out tires and hundreds of plastic bags. Take a look at the corner field across from Walmart. A sea of trash building up. Is this what we want our city to look like? There needs to be a regularly scheduled clean-up to stay on top of trash that collects on our roads. I respectfully ask our county commissioners and City Council to consider a remedy.
Perhaps in the early hours of the day with lots of water to drink and a cold neck wrap, some of the trusted inmates could be used to help clean up this mess. They might enjoy the fresh air. It has been done before.
Anne Gutridge
Yuma
Electric grid can’t support cars in summer
What are they thinking?! Electric cars in the big cities, with summer here? Every year that I can remember, come July, August and parts of September, they tell us to conserve electricity because of the air conditioning. Now, you are going to plug in millions of electric cars to the grid that cannot maintain a/c as it is now… and yet you are promoting electric cars?
What are you THINKING?
John Hoffman
Foothills
Thanks to county workers for swift response after storm
On Friday, July 30, we had 1.25 inches of rain here in the North Foothills, it came down in buckets and Avenue 14 1/2 always gets part of the desert visiting with sand, gravel and rocks. I sent a service request to Yuma County Public Works on Saturday for clean-up. And Monday, 8/2, the crew was out here before 8 a.m. to clean up. I just want to thank you so much for the service you provide.
Karen Vincent
Yuma
Turning back on flag disrespects country
About athletes who turn their backs to the flag:
In publicly disrespecting our country, these athletes renounce the good it has done for them.
What’s wrong – is that they are overpaid, over spoiled and over here?
Jacques-Andre Istel
Mayor of Felicity (and former athlete.)