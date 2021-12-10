Photo said more than words ever could
On Wednesday, December 8, the Yuma Sun had a photograph of an officer being hugged by a four-year-old Colombian boy. It demonstrates the heartbreak that is part of the border crisis with refugees not only in Yuma but across the world. This influx of desperate people hoping to find a better life is happening in many places. Thank you, Randy Hoeft, the Yuma Sun photographer, for taking this photo and saying more than many words can.
Valerie Gleave
Foothills
Thanks to store, good Samaritan for aid with purse
I’m writing this letter to share my wonderful experience with the great employees of the 99 Cent store, located at 4th Avenue and 16th Street in Yuma.
I left my purse in a shopping cart and drove off to continue shopping. When I discovered it missing at Walmart, I immediately drove back to the 99 Cent store. Lo and behold, someone found it and turned it in to the manager. Everyone was so kind and caring. I did not get the name of the good Samaritan who turned in my purse but I am so grateful and would like the Yuma public to know what kind, caring citizens abide in our city. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.
Lori Benitez
Yuma
Thoughts to family of Dr. Das – doctor will be missed
My husband and I first met Dr. Das several years ago, at which time the three of us developed a special doctor/patient bond as he then became our own cardiologist. Needless to say, we were stunned and saddened to learn Dr. Das had perished in the crash of his private plane near San Diego a few weeks ago.
Our personal experience with Dr. Das was one not only of professionalism but also a lasting friendship. A couple of years ago when my husband and I went in for his pre-surgical cardio evaluation, as we were leaving his office, Dr. Das further endeared himself to us by saying amid hugs, “I will be praying for you!” Just another testament of the true character of a physician knowing The Great Healer Himself is the one in control.
Our thoughts and prayers to Dr. Das’ family, patients and office staff at this time.
Eva Elzey
Yuma
Warm weather, photography tops in Yuma
Enjoying the warm weather and sunny days in Yuma for the past 19 winters is undoubtedly at the top of the list as the favorite reason for being here. I know, for those folk who have never lived in a cold, snowy, icy, unrelenting wind chill climate, it may be hard to understand. But after living and working and surviving these winter hardships for 65 years or so, Yuma makes one think, “Is This Heaven?”
And, for those suffering various health problems, the climate here is great medicine. Certainly, aches and pains feel better or fewer as we soak up the sun. I know we can be a nuisance at times for the local folk. We fill up your restaurants, grocery stores, medical facilities and I won’t mention the driving! But please be patient with us, and I guess, consider the source, as one day you may be one of us. I am happy to know, though, that we do contribute much to your local economy.
Actually, where I’m going with this, is to mention another great joy of being here. And that’s to enjoy the photography of the Sun’s Randy Hoeft. I look for his pictures every issue. They never fail to disappoint. I cut them out and send them back home. Some of the wrestling and football pictures are hard to believe, and all the pictures showing the growing town and the agriculture and other businesses. Bouquets to Mr. Hoeft!
Donna Fleming
Yuma
Christmas is time to reflect on many blessings
Thanksgiving is in the books. Now the Christmas season. Christmas tamales. Family gatherings. Outreach in our community for those in need to enjoy a wonderful Christmas experience.
Christmas lights. A time to reflect on our many blessings that we tend to take for granted.
Many challenges lie ahead to be sure.
Most importantly, a celebration of our Savior’s birth.
The most salient aspect of Christmas. Now more than ever, we need the gift of God’s grace and guidance.
Humility is a virtue. Humble ourselves for a better tomorrow.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
More attention needed from law enforcement
I saw another letter in the paper complaining about speeders around the Foothills area. I have an idea. We can get residents together and decide what things we need to address and fix. We could call them LAWS! We then could choose people who we give the authority to follow up and make people obey these LAWS. We could call them LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS! These people might be able to stop people speeding, riding motorcycles without mufflers, driving off-road vehicles with open-wheels that throw up rocks and anything else that us citizens have voted on that needs enforcement! Think about it, law enforcement officers that enforce the law!
Ron Heimer
Yuma