Arrows on 32nd Street make no sense
The other day, a bus was going east on 32nd Street past the stop light at Avenue 8&1/2 where they have two arrows telling the eastbound traffic to go into the left lane which almost immediately you have to go back into the right lane which is the thru lane!
There is no possible way a bus or large truck can possibly do this brilliant move without some dire results as was the case when a white pickup was trying to go into the right lane with the bus in the way.
The pickup escaped into the Survival Lane (once called the median) and made it back into the thru lane which is 32nd Street.
It is only a matter of time when there is going to be a bad collision at this brilliant layout for traffic and the result – a very large lawsuit – will more than likely come out of it along with severe injuries or worse.
I have contacted the county supervisors on this twice and was told, “I will check it out!” Well we can see there is no change so far. Those arrows should be back toward the traffic light directing traffic in the left lane to merge into the right thru lane as all roads follow that type of common sense.
Jim Kindle
Foothills
One illegal vote is one too many
I am a registered voter. The requirements for becoming a registered voter include proof of citizenship, proof of residency, and proof of age. When I vote, I must prove my identity.
Voting is the only voice I have in selecting those who will represent my political positions. I can contribute money or time to those whom I support, limited by law and my circumstance. But the vote determines who is elected.
State laws prohibit illegal voting. The voting commission seems to consider illegal voting under control as long as the statistics reflect only minor violations.
This letter is about me, because a single illegal vote can cancel my entire effort to be represented by a government of the people. However, the same is true for all legal voters. One illegal vote is one too many.
Jack Cook
Yuma