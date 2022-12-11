On this election, Arizonans have spoken loudly
After seeing reports of several Arizona counties fighting final certification of the recent election, I feel compelled to speak.
This election, like the one 2 years ago, was the most secure and scrutinized, audited and recounted, litigated and judicially decided, affirmed, and sustained of any in my lifetime. Every legal challenge has been dismissed; every forensic examination of ballots, boxes, machines, workers, and pens have proved beyond any doubt that every vote was counted correctly. To those who cannot accept electoral defeat, it seems no amount of indisputable evidence will appease their crusade.
The inability to face facts is a serious personality disorder reaching epidemic proportions lately. I thank all our public servants, judges, and poll workers for their commitment to honesty and integrity in our elections in the face of violent threats and hostility. Arizona has spoken, loudly. We prefer elected officials who can distinguish truth from lies.
Timothy Getz
Yuma
Grocery stores should rethink coupon policies
Well, Praise Be! So glad to read in the Yuma Sun that “A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access.”
I’ve complained before about ridiculous grocery ads, not just since the latest discriminatory digital gimmick. Is all this craziness really making them more money? Are they satisfied to sell a few to some rather than a lot to many? Why do they insist on making the grocery shopper jump through hoops to buy a can of beans?
When you find the shelf with the product you’re looking for, you first need to get out your magnifying glass to read the fine print of information and to determine if you qualify for the product and what it’s going to cost you. Good luck with that.
First off, ya gotta have the store card, naturally. Then the right day; then you have to find out how much of the stuff ya got to buy. Six cans, huh? Oh, you can mix and match; that’s fine if you have a large family. One-person household? Better make sure you read the expiration dates, and good luck with that. And of course, that date is not government mandated. Oh, dang! Can’t use just a regular coupon. Has to be digital….thanks to one chain that’ll honor either or.
Why don’t the stores just give you a fair price and if on sale, keep it simple! Is that so hard? Or, then again, maybe you just don’t want to cater to the over-65 group?
Donna J. Fleming
Yuma
Technology today is the beast of the Bible
Where the Bible speaks of what’s referred to as being the beast, regardless of what the men of the cloth say the beast is, I believe it is the computer. When one looks at the problems throughout the world today brought in by the technology we are seeing today being applied through the internet. To me it is a wakeup call of what’s to come, and which few seldom give thought to. Not only this, the socialists are hitting us from every angle imaginable, all while most Americans choose to watch a ball game rather than be informed over what’s really taking place.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Flag displays are sad reflection on state of U.S.
Today is December 7, 2022, Pearl Harbor Day, when in 1940 the Japanese attacked The United States of America. In respect for the death of so many military members that died on that day, we are reminded to lower our flags to half-staff. I drove around our neighborhood and business areas, and I observed only my neighbor and I and one business had flags lowered. This is truly a sad reflection on the state of our country.
Darwin Abby, USAF, Retired
Yuma
Time to raise awareness of genetic disorder
22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q) is the second most common genetic disorder in children. The absence of a portion of the 22nd chromosome affects every system in the body and is evident in one out of every 2,000-4,000 births. It is second only to Down Syndrome in prevalence.
November is 22q Awareness Month. Efforts are underway to raise 22q awareness nationally and on a global scale, yet here in Yuma 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is nearly unheard of.
A diagnosis of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is often delayed or missed entirely due to the confusion caused by the many names with which it has been known in the past, names like DiGeorge Syndrome (DGS), velo-cardio-facial syndrome (VCFS), conotruncal anomaly face syndrome (CTAF) and Shprintzen Syndrome to mention a few, and because each person diagnosed with 22q presents with a unique set of the possible 180+ symptoms, making it difficult for even the best doctors to recognize.
Some of the symptoms that may or may not be evident at birth include: growth delays, feeding problems, congenital heart disease, gastrointestinal difficulties, serious breathing concerns, cleft and craniofacial issues, calcium deficiencies, immune deficiencies, kidney problems, and skeletal anomalies. This list also includes the possibility of speech, developmental and cognitive delays, as well as ADHD, Autism and many anxiety-type disorders.
Early detection is critical and can lead to earlier interventions and better outcomes for affected individuals and their families. Each day brings us a new opportunity to encourage health care professionals to increase their understanding and knowledge of 22q, to offer assistance and resources to those in the field of education through the free services provided by The 22q Family Foundation’s Education Station, to offer tools to help individuals in the 22q community find a career that matches their skills set and interests and, most importantly, to give help and hope to parents who journey through life dealing with different diagnoses, doctor and clinic visits and countless hours of therapy for their child, not knowing the underlying cause for their child’s poor physical, mental, social or emotional growth.
We encourage you to take a few moments to learn more about 22q then share what you have learned with someone else. You can find more information online at 22qfamilyfoundation.org or send inquiries to info@22qfamilyfoundation.org.
Help us raise 22q awareness in Arizona… for the children’s sake.
Thank you,
Rosa Luna, Yuma
Lindsey Garcia, Executive Director, The 22q Family Foundation Aptos, CA
Restaurant experience was a terrific one
On 11/26/2022 we took several friends to the River City Grill, 600 W. 3rd St., Yuma, for our 50th wedding anniversary dinner.
The waitstaff was great, especially our waitress, food was excellent, drinks were good. We all enjoyed ourselves and recommend River City Grill to all who want a great meal.
Dee Freeman