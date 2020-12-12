Less is better when it comes to marijuana
Regarding the Dec. 5 editorial: I agree with city council, the less the better. I have several friends living in Colorado and they have nothing good to say about the legalization of marijuana in their state.
Terry Bennett
Yuma
Prohibiting testing in Yuma doesn’t serve Yuma
I think that the prohibition of testing facilities within city limits is a foolish move by the city council. It is only a reflection of personal prejudices held by many of the council members and does not serve the well being of the residents of Yuma.
Ron Howell
Yuma
Thanks to city for cleaning Del Plata basins
Thank you to Joel and the employees at public works for cleaning and mowing the basins on Del Plata.
As you saw we had a bad problem of people not picking up after their animals.
The people who use or just walk past it are very grateful for your time, effort and hard work to keep Yuma clean.
Also thank you to Animal Control who are trying to get the situation under control. Officers Bizek and Hernandez who came out and spoke to me were very attuned to my problem and were very courteous and respectful.
It is always a pleasure to speak to the employees of Yuma when they come out to this area. If there is a problem they always listen and try their best to help or to it relay to the person in charge.
Thanks to all who had a part in relaying the message to Public Works and Animal Control.
I sure hope the people who live in this area will pick up after their animals because we who do, are watching and will report you!
It is not someone else’s job to pick up after your animal, it is yours.
Liddy Causey
Yuma
2020 has been time of blurred perception
If 20/20 is the normal measure of visual acuity, the year 2020 has proven to be a time of blurred perception.
We rolled into this year with a strong, vibrant economy, the spectacle of a sham, politically motivated impeachment and the promise of better days ahead. Man, did we hit a bad stretch of road. The potholes have been daunting.
A virus came along with more questions than answers. Whether the genesis of this calamity was fresh bat meat from a wet market compliments of Huanan Seafood Wholesale or a genetically engineered bio weapon from a Chinese government run lab in Wuhan, it has wreaked havoc the world over.
Regardless of the song and dance an incoming Biden administration may play, the Communist Chinese government is not our friend. I would hope that our government would have learned this lesson by now. Judging by the initial rhetoric that has recently surfaced, sadly this does not appear to be the case.
Lost in the political wrangling of election year machinations is the fact that the American people have been severely impacted by this virus, both economically and psychologically. Lockdowns, business closures, job loss and onerous restrictions placed upon individual liberties has resulted in an atmosphere of panic, despair and mistrust.
Totalitarian governors in primarily progressive states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania and New York have gone the extra mile to disrupt and to some extent destroy the precept of Constitutional freedoms not only on a personal level, but something indicative of an attack on the family structure and the exercise of religious freedoms.
When governmental edicts are implemented to limit the number of guests in your home, a mandate to wear a mask in your domicile or demanding that you cancel travel or holiday plans, you are no longer living in The Founders’ vision of America. You are residing in George Orwell’s version of 1984. The individual no longer matters. It is all about the collective.
There are challenging days ahead. Take this time to reflect on the blessings you have, pray for a resolution to this pandemic and enjoy your family this holiday season. Family is the glue that binds not only our purpose, but our heart.
Governments don’t inspire happiness. Relationships and family do.
Immerse yourself in family.
Rusty Washum
Yuma