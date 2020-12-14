2-1-1 Arizona connects residents to lifesaving resources
There is a simple yet profound comfort in hearing a human voice on the other end of a telephone call, especially when the person placing the call is in need. And, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an ever-increasing number of Arizona residents are experiencing an ever-increasing number of needs.
Please call 2-1-1 Arizona. Three simple digits, just dial 2-1-1.
Live operators at 2-1-1 Arizona are available at all times, 24/7/365, to provide FREE assistance and connections to potentially lifesaving resources from local providers across our state. Service is available in English and Spanish, all day and all night, every day of the year. And help in other languages is also accessible via real-time interpretation assistance.
Please call 2-1-1 Arizona. Three simple digits, just dial 2-1-1.
As the CEO and President of Crisis Response Network, I am humbled to note that our 2-1-1 Arizona line received 242,307 calls from March 20 to September 30, 2020, with calls coming in from each of the state’s 15 counties. Our organization is honored to help our fellow Arizonans, especially during this time of great need in our state, as well as in our nation and across the world. The top five reasons for people calling 2-1-1 Arizona in the same time period were for connections to essential services, including:
• Housing and Shelter 33%
• Utility Assistance 22%
• Disaster Assistance 9%
• Emergency Food Assistance 7%
• Healthcare 5%
Following a request from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, 2-1-1 Arizona launched the state’s COVID-19 Hotline with limited live-answer service beginning on March 20, 2020. Since that date, 2-1-1 Arizona has expanded to become the state’s go-to resource for health and human services, including general information and referral service, eviction prevention, and the Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program. With funding from the Arizona Department of Economic Security, 24/7/365 live-answer service with English and Spanish-speaking operators went live on July 1, 2020.
Due to funding challenges, live-answer service was suspended for 2-1-1 Arizona in July, 2019. Since then, Crisis Response Network worked diligently to identify short-term funding partners to restore live-answer service because we know that it provides a personal, compassionate, human connection that people deserve – especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It also allows us to better assist callers with any and all needs they may have.
Since the resumption of live-answer service in March of this year, the greatest community need we have identified is for rental assistance and eviction prevention. Many callers are unable to get access to rental assistance due to increased demand or there is insufficient rental assistance in particular areas.
If you, a family member, or friend are in need, we stand ready to help.
Please call 2-1-1 Arizona. Three simple digits, just dial 2-1-1.
Justin Chase
CEO and President of Crisis Response Network
Elected officials getting vaccine would boost confidence
I read with great interest your editorial regarding the priorities of administration of COVID vaccine. It seems reasonable that healthcare workers should be in the first tier, and include every person in that industry.
However in the second tier I see school bus drivers, funeral home and financial services workers among others. Strangely, I don’t see the following groups specifically named in any group: Every elected official in every level of government from townships to the federal government and their administrations; the administration and scientists of the CDC, NIH, etc.; The administration and lobbyists for the pharmaceutical companies; The media who have assured us we are in a pandemic, Big businesses that have remained open while small companies have gone, or are going, bankrupt, just to quickly name a few groups I would like to see included by name..
We have been inundated with COVID predictions, forecasts and daily updates. We have been told we are in a war for our lives- if not ours, then our neighbors. To win the war, we should expect to see our leaders out ahead of us on the front line. What a confidence builder it would be to see every person in government with his sleeve rolled up. Or, should they choose not to be vaccinated, let them tell us why. Let’s expect that we will not see any repeat (as we have seen lately) of “Do as I say, not as I do”. Then you won’t have to come for me with threats. I’ll sign up voluntarily.
Bill Gresser
Yuma