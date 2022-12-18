Elks’ children’s shopping spree was success
I want to thank all who helped make the Yuma Elks’ Lodge 476 Children’s Shopping Spree a huge success. It always amazes me how the Yuma Community turns out to help our own. We were able to purchase each of the 82 children $150 worth of clothing. Whether it was turning out in the early hours of December 3 to escort the children through JCPenney picking out their clothes, or for supporting the fundraisers all year round, we could not have done it without your help. So thank you to the bus drivers, counselors, and teachers who brought the children to the mall; Rural Metro personnel, Yuma Police Department personnel, and Elks’ volunteers for assisting the children with their shopping. We were able to make this year’s event another huge success. And last of all, to JCPenney for opening up their doors and providing the staffing to run the registers and assist us.
Loyal Knight, Yuma Elks Lodge 476
Thank you for making Christmas brighter
At the Welcome Back Visitors Bash I spotted a lady carrying a poinsettia. I asked her where she got it. She said she had won it at the table behind me. I said I was going to enter my name and turned to do that. My husband warned me that I was at the wrong end of the line and I turned to walk to the end.
At a tap on my shoulder, I turned and this kind lady asked me if I wanted her poinsettia. I replied, no as she had just won it. She replied that she already had one at home and if I wanted it, it was mine.
THANK YOU so much for making our day and really making our Christmas brighter. We will watch for a chance to pay forward your kindness.
Marcel and Mardelle Blanchette
A Christmas song for the House Republicans
Sung to Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run”:
Out of all the Republicans you know you are the weakest
Run, run Kevin, Matt Gaetz ain’t too far behind
Run, run Kevin, Trump’s gotta make it to town
Trump, make him hurry, tell him he can take the house down
Run, run Kevin ‘cause you’re reelin’ like a merry-go-round
Said Trump to boy child Jim Jones, “What have you been longin’ for?”
“All I want is investigations and impeachments”
And then away went Kevin whizzin’ like a shootin’ star
Run, run Kevin, Trump’s has to make it in town
Trump, make him hurry, tell him he can take the house down
Run, run Kevin, ‘cause you’re reelin’ like a merry-go-round
Run, run Kevin, Trump’s gotta make it to town
Trump, make him hurry, tell him he can take the house down
Run, run Kevin, you’re reelin’ like a merry-go-round
Said Trump to girl child, Marjorie Taylor Greene “What would please you most to get?”
“chaos, investigations and impeachments”
And then away went Kevin, whizzin’ like a Saber jet
Run, run Kevin, Trump’s gotta make it to town
Trump, make him hurry, tell him he can take the house down
Run, run Kevin cause you’re reelin’ like a merry-go-round
Why can’t soccer get traction in U.S.?
Soccer is known as the “beautiful game,” and indeed it is, as the World Cup has shown. But the globe’s most popular sport has struggled to earn the same fervent appeal here in the U.S. Why? Americans love offense and soccer is nearly bereft of any. A 3-0 soccer score is a rout.
The traditional American team sports recognized the appeal of points years ago. Baseball moved the outfield fences in and lowered the pitching mound. Just recently, MLB outlawed “the shift” as batting averages tumbled.
In today’s NFL, merely touching the quarterback and wide receivers practically guarantees an assault charge. The NBA and NHL have also adopted rule changes to generate additional scoring.
Now I admit to enjoying a high-octane offense as much as any fan, but for me nothing matches the intensity of a late-inning scoreless playoff pitchers’ duel. Sorry Aaron Judge.
Ag column should be mandatory reading in D.C.
On Page One of the Sunday, December 11, 2022, edition of the Sun, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines reports that the Border Patrol Yuma Sector will likely begin THE DAILY RELEASE of hundreds of undocumented migrants into local streets (and fields) of Yuma, due to insufficient resources to transport them elsewhere. Those numbers of people will certainly swell by the hundreds or more when Title 42 lapses NEXT WEEK!
What could possibly go wrong?
In her column in the same edition, Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott helpfully reminds us of the critical importance of food safety, and that neither humans nor animals trespass into the fields which yield America’s fresh winter produce. She punctuates the need to protect the health and safety of all who enjoy the fresh harvest, with this query: “...can you imagine the amounts of feces left by careless humans…”.
Ms. Stevenson-McDermott’s “Yuma Ag and You” column should be mandatory reading for policymakers everywhere, especially in Washington, D.C., perhaps while eating their fresh arugula salad.