Elks’ children’s shopping spree was success

I want to thank all who helped make the Yuma Elks’ Lodge 476 Children’s Shopping Spree a huge success. It always amazes me how the Yuma Community turns out to help our own. We were able to purchase each of the 82 children $150 worth of clothing. Whether it was turning out in the early hours of December 3 to escort the children through JCPenney picking out their clothes, or for supporting the fundraisers all year round, we could not have done it without your help. So thank you to the bus drivers, counselors, and teachers who brought the children to the mall; Rural Metro personnel, Yuma Police Department personnel, and Elks’ volunteers for assisting the children with their shopping. We were able to make this year’s event another huge success. And last of all, to JCPenney for opening up their doors and providing the staffing to run the registers and assist us.

